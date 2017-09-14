Former SDSU star Wolters signs with Jazz

Terms of the Sept. 13 deal were not released, per team policy, the Jazz said on its website.

A second-round NBA draft pick in 2013, Wolters played in Serbia last season after stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans. He has appeared in 79 NBA games with 31 starts, averaging 5.8 points and 19.7 minutes per game.

NBA teams can carry two two-way contract players on their roster in addition to their 15-man regular season roster and spend time with the team’s G League team.

The 6-foot-4 Wolters left SDSU as one of four NCAA Division I men’s basketball players in history to complete his career with at least 2,000 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists, and the third player to average 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in two individual seasons since the NCAA started keeping assists as an official stat in 1983-84.

Wolters averaged 8.1 points last season with Crvena Zvezda, which won the Serbian National Championship.