Hundreds expected for King Turkey Day races

“We had just over 200 pre-registered by Wednesday,” said Jenna Bents, one of the many race worker volunteers. “Usually, there’s quite a few more who sign up Saturday morning, so we could approach 300 again.”

Last year, 290 people -- 146 men and 144 women -- completed the 6.2 mile distance, which starts and finishes along 10th street with a five-mile circuit around the lake in between. Two years ago, there were 320 runners (176 men, 144 women) who covered the entire distance.

While those numbers are down from the peak years of the event when between 600 and 700 runners frequently trekked the course back in the 1990s, the race is still a big part of King Turkey Day.

“We have made a few changes this year,” said Bents, who -- as Jenna Sorenson -- was an exceptional distance runner for Windom Area High School (both cross country and track) just over a decade ago. “One new thing is that all first-place finishers in each age group category will receive a zip-up jacket, sponsored by Sanford of Worthington.”

Bents also pointed out that a 5K (3.1 miles) race is added to this year’s agenda, along with the increasingly popular 5K walk.

Both the 5K events will start at 8:30 a.m. The runners (about 100 were signed up as of Wednesday) will take off first, followed by the walkers. There were more than 300 registered for the walk.

“All participants, in all three events, will receive a drawstring bag, sponsored by the Worthington Regional Healthcare Foundation,” Bents said. “Worthington Sports and Recreation has helped reduce the cost of the participation fees for the event this year, as well.”

Started by the Okabena Bay Area Striders, a men’s running club, in 1980, Saturday’s three events are now organized by the Worthington Area YMCA, which is coordinating all the activities for a third straight year.

As in past years, the 10K has numerous age groups for both men and women and the first three finishers in each category will be awarded medals. All 10K runners will receive a short-sleeve dri-fit T-shirt and 5K participants will get a long-sleeve cotton T-shirt.

As has been the tradition, live music will be played at the start and finish, as well as at various locations around the course.

Bents indicated that Jeff Stuckenbroker, last year’s overall winner, will not be running this year. She wasn’t sure about any other previous champions, men’s or women’s.

Worthington accountant Wayne Drealan (Fulda) and Steve Vlieger (Mitchell, S.D.), originally from Chandler, are the only two who have run each of the previous 37 Turkey Day 10Ks and both are planning to participate again today.

A stellar marathon runner back in the 1980s and 1990s, Drealan (64) claimed the gold medal last year in the men’s 60-69 age bracket with a time of 45 minutes flat -- 40 seconds faster than his second-place time of 45:40 in that same category in 2015.

Vlieger, who was recovering from a serious motorcycle accident three years ago when he walked most of the distance with family members, is back in fine running form and is expected to run the entire way again -- like he was able to do the past two Turkey Days.

Starting time for the 10K is 10 a.m. and the finish stretch along 10th street will be a busy place between 10:45 and 11:15 when the majority of the runners will be completing the course.