Doug Wolter: Luverne volleyball a program to be reckoned with
The Luverne Cardinals varsity volleyball team is 8-2. You can throw out the team’s latest loss, which happened Thursday in Marshall, because, well, the Tigers beat everybody.
Fact is, Luverne has a pretty good outfit this fall after posting a 13-12-2 record in 2016. And head coach Susie Bork is a familiar commodity, having moved just a few miles down the road after heading the Hills-Beaver Creek program for the previous three years.
“They were great to me. The community was great. The family dynamics is what caused me to leave,” Bork told me this week.
She is a 2002 graduate of Luverne High School and was a middle hitter on the volleyball team there. She has a daughter in the eighth grade this year at Luverne, a son who runs on the Luverne cross country team, and another boy -- a fifth-grader -- also coming up in the Luverne system. So the move made sense.
The volleyball team is winning a lot, most recently against Hills-Beaver Creek, in four games, on Tuesday.
LHS was an inexperienced team, on balance, when Bork took over. She said she didn’t know what she had.
“Going into it, I knew it was all basics, and learning the fundamentals,” she said.
The Cardinals are learning fast, beginning with serving and serve receiving, which Bork stresses.
“If they can do that, everything else seems to be falling in place,” said the coach.
One of the things the new coach did was to tell the team’s best player, senior Lexi Ferrell, that she will need to move from outside hitter to middle hitter this year. Why? Because Bork needed someone with extraordinary court sense and blocking ability to be in the center of the action.
“Her blocking ability, to get to the ball, is strong,” Bork explained.
Bork refuses to predict where the team will be near the end of the fall season. She only promises them that after Marshall, there are many more tough competitors to face.
“I told the girls, from here on out, every game we play, it’s not getting any easier,” she said.New HOF class for WHS
Worthington High School added six new members of the Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of its football game with Marshall on Friday. They are:
- Edward Castle, Class of 1986. Lettered three years in football and earned all-conference and Daily Globe All-Area awards. Lettered two years in wrestling and earned all-conference honors. Helped WHS to section titles in football and wrestling. Lettered four years in track with all-conference honors. Helped the football, wrestling and track teams to conference championships. Was an individual state track participant.
- Mark Hagemann, Class of 1994. Lettered four years in basketball, earning all-conference, All-Area and second-team all-state awards. Selected to the all-state tournament team and helped WHS to conference and section championships. Lettered two years in track.
- Adam Hale, Class of 1995. Lettered two years in football and was an all-conference, All-Area and academic all-state selection. Lettered two years in basketball, earning all-conference honors with conference and section championships. Participated two years in track.
- Ken Henkels, Class of 1977 and coach from 1983 to 2016. Lettered three years in football with all-conference honors. Lettered three years in wrestling. Lettered two years in track. Coached football for 25 years, cross country for eight, wrestling for 15 and girls and boys track for 23.
- Kelly Henkels. Class of 2000. Lettered two years in basketball and helped the team to a conference championship and state tournament berth. Lettered five years in track and field while setting school records in the 100 meters and 4x400-meter relay events. Was a state participant for four years, a 10-time conference champion and two-time team MVP. Earned WHS Female Athlete of the Year honors in 2000.
- Dee Hale. She has been involved in Worthington athletics for more than 40 years. She is known for her “Happy Grams” which she distributes to acknowledge and encourage all students.