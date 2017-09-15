Doug Wolter: Luverne volleyball a program to be reckoned with

Fact is, Luverne has a pretty good outfit this fall after posting a 13-12-2 record in 2016. And head coach Susie Bork is a familiar commodity, having moved just a few miles down the road after heading the Hills-Beaver Creek program for the previous three years.

“They were great to me. The community was great. The family dynamics is what caused me to leave,” Bork told me this week.

She is a 2002 graduate of Luverne High School and was a middle hitter on the volleyball team there. She has a daughter in the eighth grade this year at Luverne, a son who runs on the Luverne cross country team, and another boy -- a fifth-grader -- also coming up in the Luverne system. So the move made sense.

The volleyball team is winning a lot, most recently against Hills-Beaver Creek, in four games, on Tuesday.

LHS was an inexperienced team, on balance, when Bork took over. She said she didn’t know what she had.

“Going into it, I knew it was all basics, and learning the fundamentals,” she said.

The Cardinals are learning fast, beginning with serving and serve receiving, which Bork stresses.

“If they can do that, everything else seems to be falling in place,” said the coach.

One of the things the new coach did was to tell the team’s best player, senior Lexi Ferrell, that she will need to move from outside hitter to middle hitter this year. Why? Because Bork needed someone with extraordinary court sense and blocking ability to be in the center of the action.

“Her blocking ability, to get to the ball, is strong,” Bork explained.

Bork refuses to predict where the team will be near the end of the fall season. She only promises them that after Marshall, there are many more tough competitors to face.

“I told the girls, from here on out, every game we play, it’s not getting any easier,” she said.

