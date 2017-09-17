Murphy: Vikings' don't ask, don't tell policy growing stale

When it comes to the Vikings' most important player and when he might appear back on the field, it seems nobody is entitled to answers.

Not even a loyal fan base that consistently empties its wallets for a team they know, deep down in their tortured souls, is cosmically barred from having nice things.

With backup Case Keenum filling in for Bradford, the Vikings were pounded 26-9 by the Steelers at Heinz Field and afterward Zimmer was salty. All NFL coaches are salty after losses because the stakes are enormous in a 16-game season.

But Zimmer's unwillingness to engage on basic questions about Bradford, or issues that emerged from Minnesota's unforgivably sloppy performance revealed, a fourth-year head coach who eschews accountability at his convenience.

Zimmer might be better suited grinding film like the lifer defensive coordinator he was for 20 years, getting rejected for other head coaching jobs because of his sandpaper bluntness. It's endearing until it isn't.

"I'm not going to talk about Bradford's knee; I'm just not going to talk about it," he huffed.

Zimmer said Bradford does not require surgery despite a swollen left knee that needed it to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in 2013 and 2014. Bradford's limp warm-up Sunday crystallized the latest quarterback crisis engulfing a franchise that cannot buy a break at the most pivotal position.

"Are you comfortable with (Keenum) going forward if you need to play him?: someone asked Zimmer.

He chuckled at the gall.

"Sam's going to be OK," the coach said barely containing his contempt.

That's awfully vague, Mike, I followed up.

"I'm not going to discuss it," Zimmer snarled. "He's going to be OK. Sam will be the quarterback. He's going to be OK."

When? Next week?

"Maybe the next week; maybe six weeks from now. He's going to be OK," Zimmer said, practically cracking walnuts with his incisors. "It's a non-surgical issue. He's going to be fine."

Bradford's injury snuck up like a cold that morphs into viral pneumonia, snuffing the good vibrations from his career breakout against the Saints last week while resuscitating the gloomy uncertainty that followed Teddy Bridgewater's career-threatening knee injury.

The Vikings have two franchise quarterbacks on the roster and neither can play because of left knee injuries. The team now belongs to Keenum, a journeyman who lost his first eight career starts, and lost his job last year to Rams rookie Jared Goff.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shumur tried to streamline the playbook for Keenum, who played down to underwhelming expectations against a ravenous Steelers pass rush. Shurmur had so much confidence in his backup that he ran the ball on second-and-14 and third-and-20 before a 14-0 deficit forced the play-caller out of his conservative shell.

The Vikings finished with 237 total yards.

Another marginalized offense handing the keys to an overworked defense with little margin for error is no way to chase a playoff berth. Not with punter Ryan Quigley being asked to throw a pass on botched fake punt. It is an all-too familiar blueprint for disaster.

Bradford passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints yet despite superior pass protection he rarely experienced in 2016 was unable to play on Sunday. His emerging command in the huddle, calling out protections at the line of scrimmage and potent accuracy were conspicuously absent as Keenum checked down, sailed passes and scrambled for his life.

The offensive line was horrific after re-branding itself against the softer Saints. Penalties were profuse. And Kai Forbath continues to treat extra-point attempts as if they're optional. Those issues will be subplots to Bradford, whose health and playing status surely will be treated as a state secret as the Vikings prepare for Tampa Bay.

As sure as the sun will rise in the east, Zimmer is going to be asked about Bradford's knee all week. Maybe six weeks from now.

Someone better get him a cool rag for his forehead.

Or some crinkle paper.