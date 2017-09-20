Youth basketball clinic in Worthington on Oct. 14

The clinic is at Prairie Elementary School at 1700 1st Ave., SW, Worthington, on Oct. 14. Boys and girls between grades kindergarten and second grade meet from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Boys and girls between grades third- and eighth-grade will take part from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cost is $15 per person. Clinic includes an exclusive poster, a BOGO Wolves game ticket voucher and other prizes. No players will attend. Bring your own ball.

For more information, contact Clint Meyer at Clint.Meyer@isd518.net or 507-329-0519.