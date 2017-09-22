Vikings' receiver Wright just happy to be playing

"I'm getting to play, so that keeps me happy," Wright said Friday, Sept. 22. "Whatever (number of snaps), I just want to play. It's better than sitting on the bench or not dressing out."

Wright signed a four-year, $14.8 million contract extension in September 2015 and has been the team's highest-paid receiver each of the past two seasons. Last year, though, Wright got into just eight games, and for more than five snaps only three times.

Wright played 15 snaps in the opener against New Orleans and 12 last week at Pittsburgh. He has two receptions for 30 yards.

"Whenever I'm needed, I go in and make plays," said Wright, who has a base salary this season of $2.5 million. "That's what I do and what I'll continue to do."

Wright has been the team's No. 4 receiver behind Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell. It remains to be seen what his role will be when Michael Floyd returns from a four-game NFL suspension for a DUI conviction earlier this year.

While Floyd can't practice during his suspension, the six-year veteran has been attending meetings at Winter Park.

"Mike's been in everything, everything that he can be," Diggs said. "I see him, like, every day. ... He's as helpful as he can be as far as like how guys play. He's seen a lot of guys since he's been in the league and things that we can do to help our game that specific game."

Bell could play QB

If the Vikings ever need an emergency quarterback, tight end Blake Bell said he would be up for the task.

Bell was Oklahoma's primary starting quarterback in 2013 and completed 140 of 233 passes for 1,648 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. The next year, he was replaced by Trevor Knight and moved to tight end.

Bell has remained at that position since entering the NFL in 2015 and playing the past two seasons with San Francisco. With the 49ers dressing just two quarterbacks for games, Bell said he was often the emergency QB.

"There were couple of times I would take snaps, just handoffs (in practice), in case it got to that," said Bell, who was claimed off waivers by Minnesota on Sept. 3.

Minnesota dresses only two quarterbacks for games. With Sam Bradford ruled out Sunday, Sept. 24, against Tampa Bay with a knee injury, Case Keenum will start in front of backup Kyle Sloter.

If the Vikings were to need an emergency quarterback, Bell said he doesn't know who it will be and that coaches have not talked to him about it. If it ever came to that, he would be willing to take on that role.

"Hey, you never know," he said. "Whatever the team needs me to do."

Injury report

Bradford was the only player listed on Minnesota's injury report. Linebacker Anthony Barr, limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury, was a full participant Friday.

Tampa Bay placed a number of key players on the injury report. Listed as out was starting linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring). Listed as doubtful were starting defensive tackle Chris Baker (illness) and defensive end Jacquies Smith (illness). Listed as questionable were starters Gerald McCoy (ankle) at defensive tackle, Brent Grimes (shoulder) at cornerback and Kevin Pamphile (illness) at guard and linebacker Devante Bond (knee).

Briefly

New England signed former Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad. Heinicke was with Minnesota the past two seasons before being waived off injured reserve Sept. 11 with an injury settlement. If the Vikings ever want to bring Heinicke back, he is not eligible to sign with them until Week 5 of the season.