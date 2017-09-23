But Muhammad said no to Los Angeles, Milwaukee and "others" to re-sign with Minnesota, where he spent the first four years of his career prior to entering free agency in the summer. He signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum salary — worth roughly $1.6 million — passing up what he said were other slightly more lucrative offers.

Why?

"I just feel comfortable here," Muhammad said at Wolves' Media Day on Friday, Sept. 22. "I didn't want to start off new somewhere else, whether it's taking an extra $3-4 million. ... I'm 24. I'm young, and my best basketball is still ahead of me, so (the money was) something I wasn't concerned with.

"With this team, I've been here, this is my fifth year now and it's going to be nice to finally be able to win and say I've won being a Timberwolf. That's something I want to do, and we've got to work hard for it."

Minnesota and Muhammad couldn't reach a deal on an extension last fall, which sent Muhammad into restricted free agency this summer. But the Wolves renounced Muhammad's rights to clear more salary cap space, meaning Muhammad was suddenly an unrestricted free agent.

That doesn't mean the Timberwolves had lost interest. Muhammad said everyone from assistant coaches to Karl-Anthony Towns called to try persuading him to come back to Minnesota. Jamal Crawford, who signed with Minnesota this summer, even sent a tweet to Muhammad calling for him to return to the Wolves.

"We felt fortunate that we were able to get him back," said coach Tom Thibodeau. "He's an important part of our bench. He's also young, and we thought he made great strides last year and we think he'll continue to make great strides. He's in great shape."

Muhammad said he received other offers from teams earlier this summer but turned them down, likely expecting more money to come, and admitted there was "a little disappointment" that he didn't get that long-term, lucrative contract he was seeking this summer.

But a productive season on a winning team could put Muhammad in a good position to score next offseason.

"Why not come here for one year, play really well on a team that's going to win in the playoffs and potentially have a big summer for myself?" he said. "That's something that I thought was smart for me to do and for me to map it out."