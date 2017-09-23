In this offseason alone, the Thunder have acquired two all-stars—Anthony and Paul George—to pair with 2016-17 Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook. It was just another big splash in a summer that saw a mass exodus of big stars moving from the Eastern Conference to the West.

"It's always getting harder and stronger," Karl-Anthony Towns said. "I'll tell you one thing, the West was already so powerful throughout this offseason, and it just gets better every day."

Towns said having most of the league's talent in the West makes things "more fun."

"Because you get to compete against the best of the best," he said. "That's what us as competitors want to do. We want to play against the best day in and day out, and when I get to go out there and know that this team got better and this team has this person and that person, just as a competitor it makes it that much more fun."

Towns responds to Trump

Towns follows both the NBA and world events with a close eye. So, he certainly caught the back-and-forth between the Golden State Warriors and President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Warriors guard Steph Curry told the media he didn't want to visit the White House, as is the custom for NBA championship teams. Trump responded via a tweet sent Saturday morning, saying the Warriors' invitation was "withdrawn."

Towns called the exchange "child's play."

"I'll leave it to them," Towns said, "but there's a lot more things we need to worry about than Steph Curry saying he doesn't want to go to the White House."

Towns was critical of Trump in a Players Tribune essay that came out last month, though he said the purpose of the article was to "spread love."

"Just to show that a lot of the problems the world has could be fixed with love and respect to each other," he said. "I think that's one of the biggest things we're lacking in humanity today."

Towns also responded to Trump's criticism of NFL players who protest the national anthem. At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump suggested NFL team owners should fire those players.

"If you're ... the President of our country and you want to enforce laws and rules, but no one believes in the laws and rules that you're enforcing, that doesn't seem like a presidency," Towns said. "It seems (to be) more of a dictatorship."

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves' coach and president of basketball operations, said he wants his players to be able to express their opinions on matters, but just wants them to be smart and "make sure you're taking care of yourself and the organization."

Thibodeau did say it was good that the NBA has a rule stating that players, coaches and trainers should stand during the national anthem.

"For me, just having been a part of Team USA and you see a lot of what the military has done for us and what this country means and stands for, I think it's a respect thing," Thibodeau said. "So, I think we all should stand for the national anthem. I think it's important."

Briefly

Thibodeau said reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica did "pretty much everything" in practice Saturday. Bjelica suffered a broken bone in his left foot in March.