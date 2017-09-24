Search
    Vikings best Tampa Bay 34-17

    By Robb Jeffries Today at 3:10 p.m.
    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 24, 2017. Brace Hemmelgarn / USA TODAY Sports1 / 4
    Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Brace Hemmelgarn / USA TODAY Sports2 / 4
    Minnesota Vikings defensive back Trae Waynes intercepts the ball in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 24, 2017. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports3 / 4
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 24, 2017. Brace Hemmelgarn / USA TODAY Sports4 / 4

    MINNEAPOLIS—A week after making a rocky season debut, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum set a career high in passing yardage en route to leading Minnesota to a 34-17 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, Sept. 24.

    Keenum connected for three touchdown passes for the Vikings (2-1), twice to Stefon Diggs and another to Jarius Wright, while throwing for 369 yards and no interceptions. Running back Dalvin Cook added 72 yards receiving to go along with 97 yards rushing.

    Meanwhile, the Minnesota defense kept the Buccaneers out of sorts all game. Jameis Winston threw three interceptions for Tampa Bay (1-2), while the team managed only 26 yards rushing.

    Robb Jeffries

    Robb Jeffries is a news coordinator for Forum News Service. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and previously served as a reporter and copy editor for the Grand Forks Herald. Reach him at rjeffries@forumcomm.com and follow him on Twitter at @robbjeffries.

    rjeffries@forumcomm.com
