Vikings best Tampa Bay 34-17

Keenum connected for three touchdown passes for the Vikings (2-1), twice to Stefon Diggs and another to Jarius Wright, while throwing for 369 yards and no interceptions. Running back Dalvin Cook added 72 yards receiving to go along with 97 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota defense kept the Buccaneers out of sorts all game. Jameis Winston threw three interceptions for Tampa Bay (1-2), while the team managed only 26 yards rushing.