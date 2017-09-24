Sparks guard Chelsea Gray's fall away jumper with two seconds to play was the game-winner after Minnesota took its first lead of the game in the final minute.

Gray led Los Angeles with 27 points, while Odyssey Sims had 16 for the Sparks, who took over home-court advantage in the series. Candace Parker was their top rebounder with 12.

The Sparks scored the game's first dozen points and led by as many as 26 in the first quarter, then overcame the second-half charge by the Lynx to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Lynx battled back from the rough start and took their first lead of the game at 82-81 with 49.8 seconds on the clock, when Seimone Augustus hit a 3-pointer. When Maya Moore scored on a layup for an 84-83 lead with 6.5 seconds left, it looked like a miracle comeback. But Gray's final shot ended it.

Moore led the Lynx with 27 points while Sylvia Fowles had 22. Fowles was the game's top rebounder with 13.

While Minnesota made just one of its first 11 shots, the Lynx defense was struggling, opening the door for Los Angeles to sprint from the gate. The Sparks blasted their way to a 28-2 lead at one point, hitting a quartet of 3-pointers and quieting the Minnesota crowd.

The Sparks out-rebounded Minnesota 13-0 in the first quarter and emerged with a 32-11 lead after the opening 10 minutes. Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen put up a 41-foot shot at the first quarter buzzer that went in, but after review the 3-pointer was waved off, as it was released after the horn sounded.

Minnesota chipped away in the second quarter and cut the Los Angeles lead to 10, with the Sparks up 43-33 at halftime. Moore led all first-half scorers with 14 points, while Sims led the Sparks with 11. Candace Parker was the Sparks' top first half rebounder with seven, while Fowles had five rebounds for Minnesota, all of them in the second quarter.

The Lynx started the second half on a run and cut the Los Angeles lead to 50-45, but the Sparks kept getting open for shots and prevented the home team from closing the gap in the third quarter. Essence Carson's long-range jumper with 1.9 seconds left in the third gave the Sparks a 68-56 lead that they took into the final quarter.

Game 2 is Tuesday night, Sept. 26, in Minneapolis.

NOTES: Members of the Lynx and their coaches stood at attention with arms linked while the National Anthem was played prior to the game. The Sparks' players left the court prior to the song and were in their locker room. They were greeted with some boos upon returning to the court when the song concluded. ... The winner of this series will earn their franchise's fourth WNBA title. That will tie either Los Angeles or Minnesota with the now-defunct Houston Comets for most titles in league history. ... The Sparks, who beat Minnesota in the finals last season, can become the WNBA's first repeat champion since Los Angeles won the 2001 and 2002 league titles. ... The arena's lower bowl was a sea of white on Sunday after the Lynx gave out a t-shirt to each ticket holder congratulating C Sylvia Fowles on her league MVP award.