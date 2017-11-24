Vikings' Zimmer says blocked kicks weren't Forbath's fault

Forbath had a PAT blocked in the first quarter and a 53-yard field goal deflected in the third quarter of a 30-23 victory over the Lions at Ford Field, but coach Mike Zimmer was looking elsewhere.

"I don't think it was really the kicker," he said. "He didn't really get an opportunity."

Zimmer said the Lions "probably did something they shouldn't have done" on the extra point, specifically referring to when a pair of Lions defenders crashed into long snapper Kevin McDermott.

"You can't hit him in the head or the neck," Zimmer said, clearly displeased that a penalty wasn't called.

Forbath mentioned the same thing after Thursday's game.

"They aren't allowed to hit Kevin (McDermott)," Forbath said. "They came right up the middle and he was on his butt. So, clearly, they did something that they didn't call."

Zimmer said there wasn't much Forbath could do on the long field goal because McDermott and holder Ryan Quigley flubbed the exchange.

Forbath also had a 25-yard field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown late in the game before the referees ruled that Lions cornerback Darius Slay was offside.

Zimmer was also critical of the way Quigley punted the ball and wasn't particularly pleased with kick coverage.

"In general, we have to be better on special teams," the coach said. "We have to shore that area up so, that will be a point of emphasis for us this week."

Finding his groove

Since a breakout game in an Oct. 22 victory against the Baltimore Ravens — 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown — running back Latavius Murray has been on a roll.

Murray had 20 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Lions, a mere four days after he ran 15 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"He ran the ball efficiently this week," Zimmer said. "I think he continues to get better as we get going."

Nothing changes

Despite the fact that the Vikings (9-2) now hold a three-game lead in the NFC North with five games to play, Zimmer doesn't want his players to get too far ahead of themselves.

Asked what his approach will be moving forward, Zimmer responded, "It's really the same as seven games ago."

"We have to figure out how to beat this team this week, go about our business the same way, make sure we stay who we are, understand who we are as a football team, and then go out and execute on Sundays," Zimmer said. "We aren't looking down the road or anything like that. The more wins we can stack up right now will help us in the end."