Wild have had Blues rematch 'circled on the calendar'

"We have had that game circled on the calendar," Chris Stewart said. "I know the boys are going to be excited about it."

While revenge will more than likely be on the minds of some players, the Saturday, Nov. 25, game between the two teams at the Scottrade Center is about a lot more than what happened last season.

On one end the Wild (11-8-3, 25 points) are starting to find their legs with points in six of their last seven games. On the other end, the Blues (16-5-1, 33 points) are the gold standard of the Western Conference at the moment.

"It's going to be a great challenge for us," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We look forward to challenges."

Mikko Koivu said even though the Blues on fire as of late, he hasn't spent a lot of time focusing on them.

"I think it's more important (to focus on) the way we play," Koivu said. "I think there are parts of the game that we're doing good and I think we're getting better. At the same time obviously there's things that we need to do better in order to get where we want."

As the Wild packed their bags and boarded their team charter following Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche, they were hopeful the momentum from that game would carry over.

"We are looking forward to that challenge," Charlie Coyle said. "It's always a good battle against those guys. ... They are the top team right now and we want to go take down the top team."

'Stewie' steps up

After being scratched a few days ago, veteran Chris Stewart appears to have found his legs again. He has been solid in back to back games and scored the game-winner in the shootout during Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

"I just used it as a reset," Stewart said of being scratched. "I just have to get back to playing hard and playing physical."

Stewart also showcased his offensive skills during Friday's shootout with a sweet deke before going five hole to beat goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

"I definitely have had some success," Stewart said, admitting that his overall shootout numbers probably aren't great. "You know, one-on-one with the goalie, I'm confident in my ability to put it in."

Boudreau joked that he felt obligated to put Stewart in with the way he was staring at him on the bench.

"He was staring me down," Boudreau said with a smile. "I was afraid that if I didn't put him out, he'd get mad at me."