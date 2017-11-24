Princeton gets payback, earns series split with Bemidji

Dickman's tally — assisted by Kyle Bauman and Aaron Miller — came just 17 seconds into the contest and gave the Beavers (5-5-2, 2-3-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) a 1-0 lead after the first period, but the Tigers (4-4-1) scored two in each of the second and third periods to secure the victory.

Ryan Kuffner scored a powerplay goal at the 16:51 mark of the second period to even the score at 1-1, and Alex Riche put away the eventual game-winner at 18:30.

The third-period insurance goals came from David Hallisey and Jake Paganelli.

BSU sophomore Jack Burgart spelled Michael Bitzer to make his first start between the pipes as a Beaver. He made 36 saves on 40 Princeton shots on goal.

Bemidji managed 26 shots on net on the other end, 25 of which were stopped by Tigers goalie Ryan Ferland.

The Beavers continue their road schedule next weekend when they travel to play a Friday-Saturday WCHA series at Bowling Green. The puck drops at 6:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Slater Family Ice Arena.