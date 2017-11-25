The fifth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers shut down the Gophers in a 31-0 win to retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe for a 14th straight time since 2003 and took its first lead in the all-time series at 60-59-8. Minnesota has now lost nine straight trophy games to traditional rivals — Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan — dating back to 2014. It ties the second-longest collective drought in school history.

The Gophers ended the season scoreless in eight straight quarters, including last week’s 39-0 loss to Northwestern. The Badgers last shut out the Gophers 24-0 in 1982.

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, and running back Jonathan Taylor, a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, rushed for 149 yards. His 53-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 31-0.

“Got to be able to execute, when you don’t execute, that’s what happens,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “When you play a game like that and play a team like that, eventually they make you catchup, catchup, catchup, and then it’s too far out of reach. And then there’s nothing you can do about it. They suffocate you after that point.”

The Badgers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) continued their dream season and will play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday with a spot in the College Football Playoff likely on the line. After the victory, they maintained their custom of using the six-foot-long Axe to mimic cutting down the goal post.

Meanwhile, the Gophers (5-7, 2-7) failed to reach bowl eligibility at six wins and will have their five-year run of bowl berths end.

As fans filed out late in the game, the TCF Bank Stadium video board provided a distraction with a live look at the No. 14 Gophers men’s basketball team’s eventual win over No. 25 Alabama in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Saturday’s football game didn’t provide much drama as the Gophers’ anemic offense, which had 133 total yards, never threatened the Badgers’ top-flight defense.

Wisconsin staked a 17-0 halftime lead, with 262 total yards to Minnesota’s 46. On Minnesota’s five drives to start the game, the Gophers didn’t register a first down and managed only 13 total yards.

Minnesota’s first first down came with less than 50 seconds left in the half, when running back Rodney Smith had 25-yard run. With the aid of a defensive pass interference penalty, Minnesota totaled 47 total yards on the drive, but kicker Emmit Carpenter missed a 46-yard field goal wide right as the half expired. Carpenter later missed from 48 yards out.

To start the game, the Gophers and Badgers traded punts on each of their opening two possessions. Wisconsin’s third drive went 12 plays and 73 yards in order to take a 7-0 lead.

On third and goal from Minnesota’s 1, Hornibrook executed a play-action fake and connected with tight end Troy Fumagalli for a touchdown near the end of the first quarter. The Badgers had 111 yards to Minnesota’s 17 in the first quarter.