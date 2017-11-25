Keenum, making just $2 million, is 7-2 as a starter as Minnesota has rolled to a 9-2 mark. With Keenum an impending free agent, one salary-cap analyst estimates he could make more than seven times that amount next season.

"A lot will depend on how the year ends, but based on how he's doing right now, if I had to put an estimate on it, I would say he probably is going to get a contract worth about $15 million a year, like three years, $45 million,'' said Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the website OvertheCap.com.

Fitzgerald based his projection in part on the three-year, $45 million contract that Mike Glennon got from the Chicago Bears last spring as a free agent. That deal turned out to be a mistake, with Glennon losing his job after the first four games to rookie Mitchell Trubisky, but it showed how much quarterbacks are sought after in a league in which many teams are lacking at the position.

"If you have an arm and can throw a little bit, there's such a scarcity of talent at the position and I think there's a lot of worries about guys coming in from college unless you're looked at as a super prospect and are going to be picked in the top five of the draft,'' Fitzgerald said.

After five mostly uninspiring NFL seasons, Keenum has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,476 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first year with the Vikings. He has the NFL's 10th-best passer rating at 96.2 percent.

Keenum initially took over as Minnesota's starter from Sam Bradford, who suffered a left knee injury and is on injured reserve at least the rest of the regular season. Keenum has started the past three games since Teddy Bridgewater was activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Bridgewater hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL in August 2016.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday, Nov. 24, that Keenum again will start Sunday, Dec. 3, at Atlanta, but has not committed to him beyond that.

Fitzgerald said if Keenum were to lead Minnesota on an extended playoff run, his market value perhaps could rise to as much as $18 million per year. He does not see a scenario, though, in which Keenum could command the franchise tag from the Vikings, which would be more than $20 million.

Fitzgerald could see Keenum getting a contract extension from Minnesota for three years that is guaranteed for the first year and then has few guarantees after that. Then the Vikings potentially could cut ties with Keenum if he doesn't remain the starter or doesn't duplicate his success of 2017.

Keenum, Bridgewater, Bradford all could become free agents next March, but any could be re-signed by the Vikings before then. There is language in the collective bargaining agreement that since Bridgewater was on the PUP list for the first six weeks and is in the last year of his contract, his 2017 figure of $1.354 million could be tolled to next season.

Fitzgerald, though, doesn't see that happening.

"I think the Vikings want to keep things nice and harmonious," Fitzgerald said. "I don't know if they're going to push the issue of tolling his contract because (Bridgewater) could win that in a grievance that he was healthy enough to play before the sixth week of the season but couldn't because he was on the (PUP) list. I think they will try to work out some kind of extension for him, and not want to get the players union involved and it be something messy.''

Fitzgerald said it would be helpful in evaluating Bridgewater if he gets some playing time this season. Regardless, he can see a scenario in which Bridgewater returns to the Vikings on a short-term deal for between $6 million and $7 million a year and with plenty of incentives.

"He hasn't played (since 2015) and it depends what people think about (his recovery from injury),'' Fitzgerald said of Bridgewater's potential value in free agency. "But he has showed enough before that he could get something like (Robert Griffin III) did when he was coming off injury (and got $6.75 million guaranteed from Cleveland in 2016).''

Fitzgerald said Bradford, if his knee checks out, also might be looking at a short-term deal in free agency worth between $6 million and $7 million a year, which would include plenty of incentives.

Bradford is making $18 million this season. Until Bradford was hurt in the opener against New Orleans and then looked bad when he returned in Week 5 at Chicago, he had been looking a possible long-term deal worth more than $20 million a season.

"He's going to lose a lot,'' Fitzgerald said. "He's been plagued by injuries his whole career. I think it's an uphill battle now for him.''

Fitzgerald does not see a scenario in which Bradford returns to Minnesota. He does see one in which the Vikings re-sign Keenum and Bridgewater before they become free agents in March.

If that comes to fruition, Keenum and Bridgewater potentially would combine to make a bit more than $20 million next season. That's a manageable amount for the top two quarterbacks on a team, and then the Vikings would have a year of Keenum and Bridgewater competing to be their quarterback of the future.

"My guess is they probably keep Keenum and Bridgewater,'' Fitzgerald said. "I think that's the best scenario for them and then they really decide in the future who the (starting) quarterback is unless Keenum leads them to the Super Bowl.''

Regardless of what happens, Keenum is line for a big raise for 2018.