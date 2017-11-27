The freshman forward recorded the first multi-goal game of his career, including the game-winner, in a 5-3 non-conference road win over Princeton last Wednesday, Nov. 22 The St. Louis native tied the game at 1-1 at the 3:49 mark of the first period and then gave the Beavers a 4-2 lead 4 minutes, 25 seconds into the second period.

Combs was the only WCHA rookie with two goals last week and tied for second among first-year skaters nationwide. He finished the series with seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.

This is Combs' first WCHA weekly award of his career.

Ferris State seniors Mitch Maloney and Tyler Dorantes won WCHA Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, while Michigan Tech junior Patrick Munson won WCHA Goaltender of the Week.

After last week's road split at Princeton, Bemidji State (5-5-2, 2-3-1-1 WCHA) returns to league play this weekend with a two-game set at Bowling Green. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.