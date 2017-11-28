Teague, who is out with a sore Achilles, and Bjelica, who has an issue with his left foot, have now missed three consecutive games.

There was initial concern that Bjelica's injury was related to the broken navicular bone he had surgically repaired last spring, but he put that theory to bed Thursday morning.

"It's a different spot," Bjelica said. "I just sprained my ankle. Nothing with the navicular bone where I got surgery. It's nothing serious."

Bjelica said the ankle sprain occurred in the Wolves' win over San Antonio on Nov. 15, but he played in the Wolves' next four games.

"Maybe I just should stop when I sprained my ankle, but in that moment I didn't really have that pain," Bjelica said. "Now I have some pain. It hurts, the spot is sensitive, so day by day."

Bjelica said he "can do everything" on the court but wants to be able to play without pain.

"I can walk, I can run," he said, "but it still hurts."

Teague said he suffered his injury late in Minnesota's win over Orlando on Nov. 22. It appeared to occur in the final 90 seconds of the game, when his leg was sandwiched by the legs of Orlando's Elfrid Payton and Nikola Vucevic. Teague dropped off a pass to Taj Gibson, who finished for a layup, just before the collision. But he walked away gingerly.

"It just didn't feel right when I got up," Teague said.

For Teague, the injury is a first. It's a rarity when the veteran point guard misses a game. He had missed just 17 games over his previous six seasons.

"So (watching from the bench is) really different for me," Teague said. "I'm just trying to be patient and trying ... to stay involved in games and almost be like a little coach on the side."

Teague has been noticeably active on the sideline.

"I just enjoy watching basketball, I enjoy being around it," he said. "So I talk a little trash on the bench, try to get guys going, but I'd rather be out on the floor."

On Tyus Jones, who has filled in admirably in Teague's stead, Teague said, "I think he's playing well. I think he's running the team very well, playing great defense, getting guys shots, playing well, playing with a lot of pace."

Teague noted he's "feeling better every day."

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said Teague might be a little further along in his recovery than Bjelica but noted Bjelica had a good day in the shootaround Tuesday. Their returns to action could be any day, but Thibodeau isn't giving any targeted return dates.

"When they're ready, they're ready," Thibodeau said. "And each day they've gotten a little better."