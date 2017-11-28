Tuesday prep roundup: MLA girls go OT

Alden-Conger’s Mikenna Erickson sunk a shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 52-all at the end of regulation.

Margo Stoesz finished with 23 points to lead MLA scorers, and teammate Jenneel Rodney added 15 points and nine rebounds. Destiny Sybounheuan, who is just 5-1, had eight rebounds for the Wolverines.

Erika Bute led Alden-Conger with 19 points. Erickson had 13.

Alden-Conger 24 52 59Mountain Lake Area 30 52 61

LUVERNE -- Using a balanced offensive attack, the Luverne Cardinals earned a non-conference victory over Edgerton.

Joci Oye scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals. She also added six rebounds and four assists. Mackenzie Petersen scored 12 points, while Sierra Schmuck had nine points and six rebounds. Jadyn Anderson had seven points and Gabi Ferrell added six points and six rebounds.

Edgerton was led by Chynna Berning’s 13 points. Lila Ockenga and Gabi Buckridge each scored six points for the Flying Dutchmen.

Edgerton 18 35Luverne 37 53

WESTBROOK -- Kiana Imes scored 10 points as Lakeview pulled away from a cold-shooting Westbrook-Walnut Grove team.

The Chargers were 2-for-18 from 3-point range and 4-for-21 from 2-point range. They made three of six free throws.

Brittany Erickson led W-WG with five points. Camryn Bunting had eight rebounds and two blocks. Grace Woelber had two steals.

Lakeview 27 52Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12 17

FULDA -- McKenzie Evers scored 13 points and collected six rebounds to lead Fulda to a victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Emily Schroer added 12 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for the Raiders, who improve to 1-1 this season. Evany Luna and Camryn Baumhoefner each scored 10 points for Fulda, which led 23-16 at halftime.

The Wildcats were led by Kiana Leighty’s 15 points and seven rebounds. Hailey Liepold added eight points and seven rebounds, while Taylor Johanning gathered 11 rebounds for HL-O.

The Raiders are at Red Rock Central on Friday.

HL-O 16 37Fulda 23 54

LUVERNE -- Scoring three times in the first two minutes Tuesday, the Luverne boys hockey team ran away from Fairmont.

Just 28 seconds into the game, Kasyn Kruse scored with Ben Serie and Mark Sterrett assisting. Forty-nine seconds in, Serie scored with Sterrett and Trey Roberts assisting. Then, one minute, 35 seconds in, Nick Harder scored with Tyler Reisdorfer having the assist.

But the bunch scoring wasn’t over in the first period. At the 11:44 mark, Kruse scored an unassisted goal. At the 12:04 mark, Tyler Roberts scored with Trey Roberts getting the assist. And then less than 30 seconds later, Declan Beers scored with Gaige Nath on the assist.

LHS added four more in the second period as Beers (assist from Harder), Kruse (assist from Cade Ver Steeg), Nath (Harder assist) and Serie each scored in the period.

Tyler Roberts scored twice in the third period for Luverne, while Kruse and Skylar Dingmann each had a goal. Serie and Jon Stearns each had an assist. Brogan Hart capped the scoring for LHS with Serie and Kruse assisting.

Luverne outshot Fairmont 61-8.

Fairmont 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 6 4 5 -- 15

REDWOOD FALLS -- Luke Ryan and Chris Wersal each scored twice for Redwood Valley in a victory over Windom Area.

TJ Crews and Keegan Bourke each had a goal, while Axel Perrson had two assists for the Cardinals, who scored three power-play goals.

Windom Area’s goal came in the third period as Jacob Cory scored with an assist from Mikal Anderson.

Josiah Quintero made 24 saves for the Eagles in net.

Windom Area 0 0 1 -- 1Redwood Valley 3 2 1 -- 6

LUVERNE -- Claire Baustian and Kamryn VanBatavia each scored two goals to lead Luverne to a victory over Fairmont.

Reghan Bork scored the other goal for LHS.

Baustian scored the game’s lone goal in the first period with assists from VanBatavia and Lexi Henrichs. Luverne then scored four times in the second period. VanBatavia scored an unassisted short-handed goal before adding a power-play goal with assists from Shelby Kracht and Henrichs. Baustian then gave LHS a 4-0 lead with a goal -- assisted by Bork -- and Bork got on the board with an assist from Baustian for the fifth Luverne goal.

Emilie Bartels stopped all 10 shots she saw in net for LHS.

Fairmont 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 1 4 0 -- 5