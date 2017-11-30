It comes from his time competing for state titles at Eden Prairie High School, Lucia said, and breaks spent playing for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers and in world junior camps.

Lucia was impressed by the freshman’s pose. His wife, Joyce, had a different reaction.

“That guy’s good; your job’s not very hard,” Lucia recalls hearing after Mittelstadt’s first game with the Gophers seven weeks ago.

That’s because so far this season, Mittelstadt has looked far from a freshman. He ranks third in scoring for the No. 7 Gophers with four goals, nine assists and 13 points entering this weekend’s two-game series against Big Ten rival Wisconsin at Mariucci Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“I think that was good for him just to be exposed to those high-level events,” Lucia said. “Just to be exposed to those world junior camps the last two summers, playing in Green Bay before and after the (high school) regular season — I think all those things have helped his transition.”

So far, it’s been small details on the ice Mittelstadt has been adjusting to. Like how to better play in the defensive zone and on face-offs. Other than that, the the biggest change has been fully realizing how long his days are while balancing hockey and school.

But overall, there hasn’t been much Mittelstadt and Lucia say is holding the 6-foot, 200-pound freshman back.

That comes back to time spent at Eden Prairie, in Green Bay and around U.S. junior hockey camps and tournaments. A first-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft, No. 8 overall by the Buffalo Sabres, he has been successful at every level.

“Especially in Green Bay I learned a lot about getting ready for this and getting ready for games each weekend,” Mittelstadt said. “For me I don’t think it was one specific thing that helped me too much, but overall I think I learned a lot growing up and in Green Bay.”

Mittelstadt has gotten help from Rem Pitlick, who surged to his own successful freshman campaign last season with 14 goals, fourth on the 2016-17 Gophers.

This season, Pitlick leads the team in goals (7) and points (17) while being paired with Mittelstadt for much of the time.

“Me and Rem have gotten to know each other pretty well and pretty quick,” Mittelstadt said. “It’s been great. I think he obviously had a really good year last year and has a really good start to this year. Any time you can bounce anything off him it’s nice, and he’s been great and helped me a lot.”

That quick-forming partnership might be coming to an end this weekend against the Badgers (9-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Ten). Up until now, the two have spent the majority of time on the ice together, but because both have started to find so much success, their line is drawing the opposing team’s top defenders, so Lucia says breaking the pair up might be for the best.

Last weekend at Notre Dame, where Minnesota (9-6-1, 3-4-1) dropped both games, Mittelstadt and Pitlick saw increased defensive attention, resulting in just one assist for Mittelstadt and no points for Pitlick.

“We separated them at times in practice this week and we may do that again this weekend,” Lucia said. “They’re both really good offensive players and they like to play together, but the most important thing they have to understand is you have to continue to be heavy on pucks.”

Still, extra attention isn’t anything Mittelstadt hasn’t seen before.