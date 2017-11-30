Bemidji State resumes WCHA play at Bowling Green

Jordan Heller and Charlie Combs each pocketed a pair of goals to lead the Beavers (5-5-2, 2-3-1-1 WCHA) to a 5-3 win Wednesday before falling 4-1 Friday night. Jay Dickman scored just 17 seconds into the series finale, but the Tigers scored four unanswered goals.

"If you want to reflect back on the Princeton series, we could have lost on Wednesday and won on Friday," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "I think both games were that tight. Like it is every night, it's being opportunistic at the right time."

Bemidji State is hovering around .500 and is still searching for its first series sweep. The Beavers have won at least one game in every series this season except for when Minnesota State swept a Nov. 10-11 series.

"Every weekend there's a lot of splits, and there's a lot of .500 teams," Serratore said. "No question you need a few sweeps to separate yourself and get a little confidence.... It would be nice to get on a little bit of a roll right here but we just (have to) try to get some consistency, and once we get some consistency, we'll let things play out."

The Beavers sit 13 points behind first-place Minnesota State in a three-way tie for eighth in the WCHA standings with eight points, but there's a significant gap in league games played. BSU has only played six games against WCHA opponents, tied for the fewest in the league. Michigan Tech and Bowling Green, meanwhile, are tied for second with 20 points after playing 14 and 10 conference games, respectively.

The Beavers will have an opportunity to gain ground in the league standings with their series at Bowling Green this weekend. The series also serves as a rematch of last season's WCHA Playoff semifinal series, which the Falcons won 2-0.

"It's going to be a battle no matter what," freshman forward Charlie Combs said. "Coming into every week we know it's going to be a battle. Hopefully we come out with these two wins. It's big for our conference. We just want to be up there in the standings."

Unlike the free-flowing style employed by Princeton, BSU will face a Falcons team that isn't afraid to play at a much slower pace.

"There's no question they clog things up a little more than most teams," Serratore said. "But we play with a lot of pace and we want to try to make sure that we play the same way with pace.

"(Slater Family Ice Arena is) a difficult place to play. Not a lot of room behind the net with shallow corners, so you're going to have to play physical and you're going to have to be able to play in traffic."

Bowling Green's freshman class has made an immediate impact this season, accounting for 43 points (13g-30a) with two of the top three rookie scoring leaders in the WCHA with Cameron Wright (5g-10a--15) and Max Johnson (3g-8a--11).

"They've got a lot of good hockey players," Serratore said. "You've got to be aware of a lot of guys but we've got our share of good players and we've got a couple of freshmen who are playing pretty good too."

Combs proved he's a freshman to watch by winning WCHA Rookie of the Week after his two-goal game.

"He's not your prototypical Bemidji State Beaver," Serratore said. "But what I like about Charlie is he—speaking of heavy traffic—he plays a heavy game. He plays in traffic and he's got good puck skills. He goes to spots on the rink that a lot of other guys don't want to go to."

Combs and the rest of the Beavers will take the ice for the first game of the series at 6:37 p.m. tonight with Saturday's game set for 6:07 p.m.