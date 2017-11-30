Kuhlman, the Esko native and Bulldogs 2017-18 senior captain, said he watched the game once. His teammate and fellow senior forward, Jared Thomas of Hermantown, was a little braver. He watched the game a week later, but not all of it.

"I watched the end of the third period and saw how close we came to tying it up there," Thomas said. "After that I thought about it for awhile, reflected on it and how close we were and how special of a year that was. Come the summer months, I turned the page and focused on this year."

Almost eight months later, the No. 16-ranked Bulldogs (7-6-2 overall, 2-4 NCHC) have been forced to push the rewind button in their minds with the top-ranked Pioneers (7-3-2, 3-3) visiting Duluth for 7:07 p.m. NCHC contests today and Saturday at Amsoil Arena in a rematch of last season's national championship.

The emotions from the 3-2 loss to Denver on April 8 at United Center in Chicago are mixed for those Bulldogs who took part. The road to the Frozen Four, the effort put forth that week and the people who were part of that experience bring smiles to the faces of UMD's returnees.

As for the final score, UMD coach Scott Sandelin found the word to best describe the feeling it elicits.

"Bitter, obviously. We lost to them," said Sandelin, who admitted later to not having watched much of last year's game. "We're looking forward to playing them this weekend. Both teams are different than last year. They have some returning guys who are definitely difference makers. We have some returning guys who have been through that. Looking forward to the challenge."

Of the 41 players who suited up in last year's national championship, 24 remain on the rosters of Denver and UMD. Both programs graduated seven seniors, but the Bulldogs lost three additional players to the professional ranks while the Pioneers' top underclassmen decided to return for a run at back-to-back NCAA titles.

Junior wing Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks draft pick), sophomore center Henrik Borgstrom (Florida Panthers), junior center Dylan Gambrell (San Jose Sharks) and senior goaltender Tanner Jaillet (undrafted) all turned down NHL offers this summer. The same went for coach Jim Montgomery, who was reportedly courted by both the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings.

Montgomery said ever since the team unveiled its eighth NCAA championship banner during the first home series in October, the focus has turned away from the 2017 title and toward winning one in 2018.

But Montgomery knows the Pioneers' opponents haven't forgotten about 2017. He said the proverbial target on their backs is real and that he's seen more intensity and physicality from the opposition early this year than in previous years.

"Everyone has a little extra gear for us," Montgomery said. "The problem is we're not the same team as last year right now. That's why we have been having some hiccups. It's part of the journey we need to go through to get better."

Offensively, the Pioneers have stepped things up a notch. After struggling to score early in 2016-17, the Pioneers went on to finish with an NCHC-leading 3.45 goals per game average. This year, Denver has been scoring from Day 1, averaging 4.17 goals per game, which is good for second in the league behind St. Cloud State.

Terry (7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points), Borgstrom (13-9—22) and Gambrell (4-12—17) are once again the team's three leading scorers. Junior wing Jarid Lukosevicius — who had a hat trick against the Bulldogs in Chicago — has started strong as well with five goals and six assists.

Defensively, the Pioneers are struggling compared to a year ago. Stifling teams from the very start in 2016-17, Denver was giving up an NCHC-low 1.82 goals per game. Now opponents are averaging 2.83 goals per game against Denver.

And Jaillet, last year's national goaltender of the year who made 38 saves in the title game, has seen his numbers slip as well. After posting a 1.84 goals against average and .929 save percentage in 2016-17, he has a 2.58 GAA and .909 save percentage in 10 games this season.

"By the end of the year last year, we were such a complete team and we were playing such good hockey. We were really hard to play against," Terry said. "That is not where we are right now and we have a long ways to get to that. Offensively, we're doing well and generating chances. I think we can still do more."

Terry said being part of last year's team has made him realize what it takes to win a national championship. He knows how far the 2017-18 Pioneers have to go to get back to that level.

Despite being on the wrong end of that game in Chicago, Kuhlman expressed a similar sentiment. Last year's run to the championship game showed him what it takes to get to the top.

"It's something that's always going to be in the back of your mind for the rest of your life," Kuhlman said of the 2017 national championship. "One thing that really sticks with me is how much we believed in each other. I think up and down the bench, guys never got down.

"We were never too high and never too low. That's something we can really take into this year, too."

No. 1 Denver (7-3-2, 3-3) at No. 16 UMD (7-6-2, 2-4)

What: NCHC series

When: 7:07 p.m. today/Saturday

Where: Amsoil Arena

TV: My9

Radio: KDAL-AM 610/KDAL-FM 103.9

Internet: KDAL610.com (audio); nchc.tv (video)

Twitter: @mattwellens