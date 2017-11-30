Thursday prep roundup: Fulda boy hoopsters thump HL-O

For Heron Lake-Okabena, seniors Malaki Walker and Ben Sheldahl led the team with 13 points and 14 points, respectively.

Fulda 51 33 — 84

HL-O 38 27 — 65

HULL, Iowa — Lucas Nagel had 17 of his 21 points before halftime, and the game was effectively over at that point.

George-Little Rock scored 58 of its 74 points in the first half and the clock was left to run out midway through the second. Jayden Mauldin and Landon Jumbeck added 10 points for the Mustangs.

Senior Jon Andringa led Trinity Christian with 15 points. Trinity Christian couldn’t get the ball inside and attempted to shoot long-distance threes all game — the team had 9 three-pointers and only 6 two-point field goals.

George-Little Rock 58 16 — 74

Trinity Christian 20 19 — 39

LUVERNE — Sierra Schmuck hit 3 of 5 three-pointers and led the Cardinals with 14 points in a close home-opener victory for Luverne.

Teammates Joci Oye and Mackenzie Petersen had 10 and 12 points, respectively. The three combined for 36 of the team’s 39 points. Rachel Oftedahl grabbed 9 rebounds and Mallory Thorson had 4 steals. Luverne outrebounded Hendricks 36 to 20.

The Cardinals had two major issues all game — fouls and turnovers. Luverne out-fouled Hendricks 16 to 9 and committed 17 turnovers to Hendricks’ 12. Sophie Johnson led Hendricks with 15 points and 3 steals.

Luverne 21 18 — 39

Hendricks 18 17 — 35

COTTONWOOD — Lakeview’s Alexis Lienemann had 12 points and 8 rebounds, leading Lakeview to 3-0. Sierra Plotz chipped in with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.

The game was sloppy, as the teams combined for 57 turnovers on a nearly-even distribution. But it was poor shooting — 14 of 53 on field goals — that ultimately doomed MCC. Rachel Van Iperen lead the Rebels with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Lakeview 27 26 — 53

MCC 15 24 — 39

JACKSON — Martin County West went on a 20-7 run at the end of the fourth quarter to snatch a victory from the Huskies in Jackson County Central’s home opener.

For the Huskies, Alaina Wolff scored 19 points and Sadie Voss added 15, including 13 in the second half.

MCW 30 37 — 67

JCC 25 34 — 59

PIPESTONE — It took overtime, but Pipestone Area came out victorious in its home opener. Arrows guard Miranda Hulstein dominated with 25 points on 10 of 19 attempts.

The Arrows had chances to win the game in regulation, but the teams went into overtime tied 62-62. Rose Frank led Redwood Valley with 20 points.

PAS 25 37 8 — 70

RWV 28 34 5 — 67

TRACY — Tracy-Milroy-Balaton capitalized on 26 Canby turnovers and the Panthers put the game away early, jumping out to a 30-14 lead in the first half.

Kaylee Kirk had 9 of her team’s 19 steals to along with 14 points and 4 assists, while Evy Dolan scored 17 points on 8 of 14 shooting.

Morgan Cleveland led Canby with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

TMB 30 29 — 59

Canby 14 26 — 40

NEW ULM -- After falling behind 1-0 early in the game, Worthington’s Kessy Aljets scored her first varsity goal to knot the game at 1 apiece.

“We were optimistic at that point,” WHS head coach Chad Nickel said. “But things turned south in a hurry.”

However, the Eagles ran away from the Trojans as Ali Beltz had five goals and three assists for New Ulm.

Molly Scheid, Jayda Helget and Dani Weiss each scored twice for the Eagles, while Weiss assisted on three goals. Morgan Klein and Ashtyn Wiltscheck each had two assists.

“They have a pretty solid team,” Nickel said. “We knew it was going to be a tough one. They are a well-established team.”

Worthington 1 0 0 -- 1

New Ulm 6 4 4 -- 14

FAIRMONT -- Six different players scored a goal for Windom Area in a victory over Fairmont.

After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, the Eagles scored four times in the second period and three in the third.

Ethan Becker had two goals for WA, while Mikal Anderson, Alex Espenson, Jacob Cory, Austin Fredin and Eli Becker each scored a goal. Anderson, Alex Espenson, Kyle Espenson, Wyatt Schumacher, Vincent Vongsy and Tanner Pigman each had an assist.

The Eagles outshot Fairmont 56-9.

Fairmont 1 2 0 -- 3

Windom Area 0 4 3 -- 7

LAMBERTON -- Josh Hesse didn’t spend much time on the mat in Wabasso/Red Rock Central’s triangular.

Against St. Clair-Mankato Loyola, the 138 pounder needed only 10 seconds to win by fall. Against BOLD, he took 38 seconds to record a pin.

The Bobcats defeated BOLD 48-24 and St. Clair-Mankato Loyola 68-6.

Against SC-ML, Carter Benz earned a fall in 3:17 at 126 pounds. Austin Irlbeck earned a major decision at 152, while Jared Schroepfer won by fall in 5:12 at 170. Damian Osland pinned his opponent in 39 seconds at 182, while Lance Wagner earned a major decision at 195.

Against BOLD, Vander Mathiowetz won an 8-2 decision at 120. Schroepfer earned a narrow 3-2 decision at 160, while Osland earned a pin in 1:05. Wagner had a pin in 3:03 at 182, while Derek Werner pinned his opponent in one minute.

MONTEVIDEO -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove won seven matches -- each by either fall or forfeit.

Ayden Horner won by fall in 4:49 at 106, while Dereck Ellingson won by fall in 2:39 at 126. Derek Vandam earned a fall at 138 in 2:32, while Jake Byrne had a fall in 1;46 at 160. Trevor Eisfeld had a fall in 1:20 at 170.