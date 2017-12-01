Gophers win opener of Border Battle with Wisconsin

After Minnesota sophomore Rem Pitlick put his team in front 3-2 with 8:06 to play in the second period, Wisconsin picked up a 5-on-3 power play. In the process of killing the penalty, the Gophers drew a pair of penalties to reverse the advantage.

Then, with 4:41 left in the period, sophomore Tyler Nanne pushed Minnesota (10-6-1, 4-4, 1-1) in front on the power play before freshman Scott Reedy added an even-strength score 20 seconds later to extend the lead to 4-2.

Senior Mike Szmatula scored the opening Minnesota goal for his 100th career collegiate point and third goal in the past two games, while junior Tyler Sheehy adding his fifth goal of the season earlier in the second period.

The Badgers (9-7-2, 3-3, 1-0) pulled one back in the third period with Tyler Frederic's power-play goal with 7:44 left, before the Gophers killed a power play that started with four minutes left to help close the game

The Badgers opened the scoring 7:14 into the game with freshman Sean Dhooge's power-play goal. Jarod Zirbel and and Tarek Baker also scored for Wisconsin.

Pitlick's second-period goal was his team-leading eighth of the year, while freshman Casey Mittelstadt picked up his 10th assist.

Friday marked the second-highest goal total this season for the Gophers, who scored six in a win over Penn State on Oct. 15 and a tie at Michigan on Nov. 11. They also did it with five different players scoring and eight assisting.