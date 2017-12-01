Kruse’s first goal came unassisted in the first period. After Minnesota River knotted the contest early in the second stanza, Kruse lit the lamp for his shorthanded goal on another unassisted effort.

Leading 2-1 after two periods, Luverne (2-0) scored three times in the third to break things open. Kruse got a power-play goal on an assist from Ben Serie with 9:39 left in the period, and Gaige Nath scored on a pass from Trey Roberts at the 4:15 mark. Kruse scored one last time on a feed from Mark Sterrett a little more than a minute later.

Luverne outshot Minnesota River by a 48-22 margin. Cardinals goalie Daniel Tofteland made 21 saves.

Minn River 0 1 0 -- 1

Luverne 1 1 3 -- 5Marshall 5, Worthington 0

MARSHALL -- Mason Plante had two goals and two assists as Marshall earned a victory over Worthington.

Jackson Bladholm had a goal and an assist for the Tigers, while Landon Frost and Bryson Whyte each scored for MHS. Tristan VandeVere and Chase VanDeVere each had an assist.

The Tigers finished with 58 shots on goal, with Preston Thavixay making 53 saves for the Trojans. WHS had eight shots on goal in the game.

Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0Marshall 2 1 2 -- 5

MARSHALL -- Amaya Strivens scored three goals, with back-to-back goals in the third period, and the Marshall Tigers shut out the Worthington Trojans.

Rachel VanKeulen added two goals for the Tigers while Olivia Peterson, Sydney Mauch and Emelia Barker scored one goal apiece.

The game was scoreless through the first period, but the Tigers scored five in the second.

Marshall put 47 shots on goal to Worthington’s six.

Worthington goalie Bailey Kruse made 39 saves.

Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0Marshall 0 5 3 -- 8

LUVERNE -- Southwest Christian had five players in double-figure scoring as the visiting Eagles rolled to a win over the Cardinals.

Three SWC players -- Trey Huisken, Avery Pater and Jacob Van Dam -- tallied 15 points apiece, while AJ Vanderby chipped in with 12 points and Isaac Jasper added 10 points. The Eagles shot the ball well from the floor, converting 33 of 55 shots (60 percent).

Arviano Pradana had a game-best 19 points for Luverne and tied Vanderby for top rebounding honors with five. Carter Stemper had 10 points for the Cardinals, and Isaiah Bartels had nine points and Brayden Jacobsma had 8 points, 4 assists and 4 steals.

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- The one-two punch of Isaac Fink and Decker Scheffler combined for 50 points as the visiting Tigers cruised to a season-opening triumph.

Mountain Lake was led in scoring by Regan Syverson, who was the team’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points. Spencer Khamvongsa had eight points for the Wolverines (0-1), while Weston Osland had seven.

Springfield 51 96MLA 25 46

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Sophomore Hunter Dekkers tallied 24 points as West Sioux tipped Harris-Lake Park.

Jake Lynott and Kade Lynott each had 12 points for the winners.

Bubba Sohn scored 16 points to lead H-LP. Bret Sohn had 12 points and 10 rebounds. And Isaac Ihnen had 10 points.

Harris-Lake Park (0-2) trailed 19-9 at the end of the first quarter, took a lead in the third quarter and lost it later. It was a one-possession game with a minute to go.

West Sioux 19 27 46 58Harris-Lake Park 9 24 37 55

SLEEPY EYE -- Zach Haala and Nathan Walter combined for 22 points as the hosts topped the visiting Panthers.

T-M-B was led offensively by Moses Dolan (9 points, 4 assists) and Matt Timmerman (8 points). Ryan Fogelson had a team-best seven rebounds for the Panthers, who shot just 24 percent (8-of-33) from the field and 43 percent (13-of-30) from the free-throw line.

T-M-B 12 30Sleepy Eye 27 48

EDGERTON -- Chynna Berning scored 14 points and Madison Heard added 13 as the Dutchmen built a 10-point halftime lead en route to a double-digit win.

Maddy Nelson contributed seven points and four steals for Edgerton (1-0 Red Rock Conference, 1-1 overall), and Lila Ockenga had six points and a team-best 10 rebounds.

For Westbrook-Walnut Grove (0-1 RRC, 0-2 overall), Gracie Woelber had a game-high 20 points while Brittany Erickson had 16. Camryn Bunting pulled down eight rebounds, and Alli VandeKieft and Theresa Merrick added seven and six boards, respectively.. Erickson also had three steals in the game.

W-WG 25 46Ellsworth 35 56

ELLSWORTH -- Three Ellsworth players hit double figures in a victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Devin Dreesen led the way with 17 points while Sierra Smith had 11 and Ashlyn Meester 10.

For Heron Lake-Okabena, Abi Fest scored 12 points.

HL-O 20 37Ellsworth 23 53

HILLS -- Hannah Nerem scored 18 points and the Eagles fought off a second-half Hills-Beaver Creek rally to win their season opener.

Brooklyn DeKam contributed 14 points for Southwest Christian, and Sydney Van Hulzen added 12.

For the Patriots (1-1), Sidney Fick had a game-high 23 points along with seven rebounds. H-BC, which trailed 30-15 at halftime after shooting just 25 percent from the floor in the first 18 minutes, closed to within six of the lead in the second half.

Kourtney Rozeboom also had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots, who will play at West Lyon at 3 p.m. today in a girls/boys doubleheader.

SWC 30 57H-BC 15 45

ADRIAN -- Margo Stoesz scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Mountain Lake Area to a 10-point victory over host Adrian.

Jenneel added 10 points for the Wolverines. Marta Stoesz had five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Paige Bullerman with 18 points and Hannah Bullerman with 10 led Adrian.

MLA 23 48Adrian 21 38

LAMBERTON -- Red Rock Central had three players in double figures and the Falcons (2-0) extended a six-point halftime edge in earning their win.

Haley Simonson led the way for RRC with 15 points, while Hannah DeCock added 11 points and Kaitlyn Rindfleisch had 10. The Falcons led the Raiders (1-2) 24-16 at intermission.

Emily Schroer had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Fulda in defeat. Also chipping in for the Raiders were McKenzie Evers (10 points) and Evany Luna (9 points, 6 rebounds). Fulda will next play on Tuesday at Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Fulda 18 38RRC 24 52

FAIRMONT -- Jackson County Central scored 134.4 points in its season opener as veterans Brooklyn Schuett and Abby Schneekloth led the way.

Schuett won the balance beam competition (9.0) and the floor exercise (9.35) while placing first in the all-around competition with a 35.3. Schneekloth was first on vault (9.2) and uneven parallel bars (8.45) and was second in the all-around with 33.225.

Husky gymnast Haley Tvinnereim tied for third with teammate Sydney Sadusky on vault with 8.65 and was second on beam (8.25) and third on floor (8.7). Kenzie Luebben was was second on beam (8.25) and third on floor (8.7) for the Huskies.