The Beavers (5-6-3, 2-4-2-2 WCHA) had an answer for each of the first two goals the Falcons (7-5-5, 6-2-4-2 WCHA) scored.

Adam Brady fired a one-timer to tie the game at 1-1 with his power-play strike that followed Brett D'Andrea's goal earlier in the first period.

Sam Craggs scored at 16:35 of the second period to give BGSU a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Dillon Eichstadt delivered another speedy one-timer past Falcons goalie Ryan Bednard to the game at 2-2 with 12:28 to play in regulation.

Ian Janco's pinpoint shot from the point gave the Beavers their first lead of the night with 5:41 to go in the third.

However, just as they did Friday, the Falcons scored late in regulation with their goalie pulled as Lukas Craggs tied the game with 54 seconds remaining.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first overtime period as the game would be registered officially as a tie. Five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime did not yield a winner either, sending BSU to a shootout for the third time this year.

Saturday's shootout-winning goal came just as the previous two did—on the stick of Dickman. The 6-foot-6 forward Dickman used his length to guide a backhanded shot past Bednard. Stephen Baylis's attempt missed at the other end as the Beavers won the shootout 1-0 after only one round.

In goal, Michael Bitzer made 26 saves on 29 shots while Bednard finished with 33 saves on 36 shots.

The Beavers will return home next weekend for a WCHA series against Northern Michigan. Both games are slated for 7:07 p.m. Dec. 8-9 at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 3, Bowling Green 3 (BSU wins SO 1-0)

BSU 1 0 2 0 0—3

BGSU 1 1 1 0 0—3

First period—1, BGSU, D'Andrea (Rauhauser, McDonald), 12:39; 2, BSU, Brady (G. Fitzgerald, Whitecloud), 18:23.

Second period—3, BGSU, S. Craggs (unassisted), 16:35.

Third period—4, BSU, Eichstadt (Bauman, Miller), 7:32; 5, BSU, Janco (Miller, Bauman), 14:19; 6, BGSU, L. Craggs (extra attacker) (Ford, Rauhauser), 19:06.

Overtime—No Scoring.

Second Overtime—No Scoring.