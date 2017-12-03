For the Gophers' goal of winning the conference, Sunday's 89-67 win over Rutgers was far more important than their Wednesday loss to Miami.

And yet for everyone else in this building, Sunday was a letdown, a sluggish matchup with odd timing.

Conference opening games aren't supposed to feel so lethargic — yet they're also not supposed to start on the third day of December with games against Florida Atlantic and Oral Roberts still on the schedule.

So there the Gophers were with Rutgers (6-2, 0-1), a basketball team they hardly have bad blood or history with, playing a mostly lackluster evening contest.

Sunday's game never really felt in doubt for the No. 12 Gophers (8-1, 1-0), who led the final 34 minutes. But they also didn't put their foot down and run away with a win against an inferior opponent until the final minutes.

Nate Mason, the team's senior co-captain, did his best to add intrigue to both team's first Big Ten game.

His 26-point, seven-assist performance helped overcome some otherwise bleak games from some of his most important teammates.

Jordan Murphy, an emerging candidate for player of the year, continued his streak of double-doubles in every game this season. But his 18 points and 16 rebounds came on 3 of 13 shooting and after three first half fouls limited his playing time.

Amir Coffey (3 of 8 shooting) and Dupree McBrayer (3 of 11 shooting in his return to the lineup after a right leg infection) slowed the Gophers in an already slow game.

But Mason and center Reggie Lynch (16 points, nine rebounds, five blocks) did enough that the Gophers didn't have to sweat out the first game of conference play.

While even Pitino admitted this schedule is a strange one brought about by the early Big Ten tournament, it also lets the Gophers ease into conference play.

Rutgers finished dead last in the 14-team conference last season. The Gophers' Tuesday foe — Nebraska — finished 12th and lost their conference-opener to Michigan State Sunday by 29 points. After that, nonconference play resumes and the Gophers don't see another Big Ten team until 2018.