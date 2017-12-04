Wild's Coyle returns strong after broken leg

That night two weeks ago, the Wild center admits, he wondered how his leg would hold up during loose-puck battles in the corner.

But in the six games since that first contest back, Coyle has quickly put the injury behind him and returned to producing like the forward who amassed a career-high 56 points last season, a much-needed catalyst for a Wild team that has plodded through the first two months of the season.

"It's strong and sturdy," Coyle said of his leg, which was broken by a shot from teammate Jared Spurgeon. "I don't even think about it at all, which is a good sign. Right away, I didn't know if it would be a little iffy in the corners or on tight turns. But it's fine. I hadn't even thought about it until you just asked me about it."

Since Coyle's first game back from injury, he has produced five points in six games, which have produced four badly needed wins.

"Not only is he a big body, but for us he gives an extra dimension," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He's an offensive player who can play both ends of the ice. ... I think in every game, he's doing something positive and doing it at center, which I think is as tough a position to play as there is."

While Coyle, 25, has bounced between center and right wing during his six-year Wild career, an ability to produce offense from the middle would certainly help this Wild team, which embarked on a three-game West Coast road trip Monday, Dec. 4, that begins with a visit to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

That West Coast swing is notorious for punishing smaller teams, given the size and physicality of the Kings, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

Size isn't a problem with the Wild. Coyle, who tips the scales at 220 pounds, is the team's 6-foot-3 third line center playing behind two other good-sized Wild centers: 6-4 Eric Staal and 6-3 Mikko Koivu.

"In this league, three big centers are hard to contain, and not a lot of teams have them," Boudreau said. "And if you've got them, and you can keep them, then you're ahead of the game. Now, there's times when we load up and Charlie goes back to right wing, but he's never once ever complained about what position he ever played. So he just goes out and works his butt off every day."

As the third-line center, Coyle's role on a checking line centers on being reliable defensively. So while his four-game point streak is notable, he said he's more concerned with his play in the defensive zone.

"I'm just trying to play my game and do the little things," Coyle said. "I've been playing center since I came back, and I'm just trying to focus on my faceoffs and being responsible down low. I think that's where it starts. I can't play too safe, but I have to do things the right way and then try to capitalize on the chances. As long as we're winning, then everyone is happy and it doesn't matter who gets the points."