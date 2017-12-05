Gophers upset in road loss at Nebraska

Minnesota missed its first six shots en route to a 12-of-36 (33 percent) first half. The Gophers had more fouls (13) than baskets in the half, and Nebraska took a 39-31 lead into the locker room.

Jordan Murphy, the Big Ten's leading scorer, left with 13:37 remaining in the half after ending up on the bottom of pile during a loose ball. He returned three minutes later, but quickly earned his second foul and spent the final nine minutes on the bench.

Murphy finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, extending his streak of a double-double in each game this season.

An 8-0 run gave the Cornhuskers (7-3, 1-1) a 22-14 lead with nine minutes left in the first half, and Nebraska maintained that lead for the rest of the game.

Duby Okeke's gave Nebraska a 48-32 lead early in the second half, and the Gophers didn't make a serious run until the final minutes. An 11-2 surge cut the deficit to 72-64 with 58 seconds left, but the Gophers never got closer.

Nate Mason, who became Minnesota's 12th-all-time leading scorer, led the Gophers with 20 points.