Host Redwood Valley topped the Trojans 8-5 Tuesday night after outscoring WHS 6-2 in the second period.

The loss dropped Worthington to 0-3.

“That second period has been biting us the last three games so far,” said Trojans head coach Paul Olsen, who blamed “puck-watching” for the problem. “We gotta figure that out or it’s going to be a long season.”

Anthony Fogelman scored two of Worthington’s five goals. Traeton Holt, Lance Hibma and Tommy Bauman scored single goals.

Redwood Valley enjoyed a 39-21 shots-on-goal advantage. Olsen said his goalkeeper, Preston Thavixay, did well. “We gotta get more help in front of him,” he added.

Worthington 2 2 1 -- 5Redwood Valley 1 6 1 -- 8

LUVERNE -- Kasyn Kruse scored two goals for Luverne in its 3-1 victory over Marshall.

After a scoreless first period, Luverne was able to take a 2-1 advantage in the second period, with its second goal coming from Trey Roberts on a power play.

Luverne outshot Marshall 34-28, with an impressive 13-6 second period.

Luverne 0 2 1 -- 3Marshall 0 1 0 -- 1

WORTHINGTON — The Trojans had a solid first half, going into the locker room with a 27-22 lead over Luverne in the Cardinals’ own building.

But coach Clint Meyer wasn’t satisfied. He said his team was hesitant to go inside against Luverne’s 2-3 zone defense, and when the ball did go inside, players weren’t aggressively cutting and moving off the ball.

That changed in the second half, as the team weaved its way inside the defense at will and got out on transition, leading to easy layups and trips to the foul line.

And a dunk. The highlight of the game was a behind-the-back pass from OD Othow to the big man, Stewart Merrigan, who took one dribble before dunking the ball.

“That got our bench real hyped up,” Meyer said.

Othow finished with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting and Tyler Linder scored 20, hitting 10 of 11 shots.

Eli Haugom led Luverne with 15 points.

Worthington 27 61

Luverne 22 39WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Asefa 0-0-0-0, O. Ojulu 0-1-1-3, Othow 1-5-2-15, Boneschans 0-2-0-4, Huisman 0-1-0-2, Calmus 0-0-5-5, Merrigan 0-3-1-7, K. Ojulu 0-0-2-2, Linder 0-10-0-20. Totals 1-23-11-61.LUVERNE (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Robinson 0-0-5-5, Lundgren 0-2-1-5, Bartels 3-0-1-7, Terry 0-1-1-3, Jacobsma 0-1-1-3, Golla 0-1-0-2, Haugom 0-7-1-15. Totals 0-15-10-39.

FULDA -- Matthias Kunerth scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Fulda outplayed Ellsworth.

Payton Marquardt had 11 points and four assists for the Raiders, and Leighton Gehl had 10 points and five assists.

Brandon Kramer with 15 points and Noah Kruse with 14 led Ellsworth.

Ellsworth 26 59Fulda 49 84

PIPESTONE -- Five Pipestone Area players scored in double figures in a win over Southwest Christian.

Tyl Woelber led the way with 21 points while Carter Colemer and Cole Zephier both had 12. Ethan Baartman scored 11 points and Braeden Rieck 10.

Isaac Jasper led Southwest Christian with 15 points. Logan Walhof and Avery Pater both had 14.

Southwest Christian 36 73Pipestone Area 43 88

CANBY — Four Murray County Central starters scored double digit points — Spencer Wajer scored 16 points and Mason Woldt had 10 points and 10 rebounds — in a close road victory. The team shot 22 of 47 from the field and 5 of 11 from three.

Zach Durfee had 20 on 9 of 17 shooting for Canby.

WINDOM -- Kobe Lovell and Luke Gilbertson both scored 23 points for Windom Area in its win against Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

W-WG led 47-40 at the half, but Windom Area was able to claw its way back into it and took the lead with six minutes left, never looking back.

W-WG’s top scorers were Andrew Quade with 21 points and Tyson Elzenga not far behind with 19 points.

Windom Area 40 89Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47 80

WESTBROOK -- Evany Luna and Emily Schroer scored and rebounded their way to victory as Fulda outplayed Red Rock Conference rival Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Schroer scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and Luna had 12 points with 10 boards. Khloe Gehl scored eight points for the Raiders.

Camryn Bunting had 10 points and 15 rebounds for W-WG. Brittany Erickson had seven points, 10 rebounds and five steals. And Kate Jorgenson had six points. Theresa Merrick had four assists for the Chargers.

W-WG made just five of 37 2-point shots and three of 10 from 3-point range.

Fulda 16 40W-WG 15 28

ADRIAN -- Adrian rolled to a 12-point lead at intermission and held on for a six-point win over Hills-Beaver Creek.

Hannah Bullerman scored 19 points while Lexi Slater had 11 to go along with eight rebounds.

Sidney Fick had 12 points and three assists for H-BC and teammate Grace Bundesen also had 12 points. Megan Gehrke had seven rebounds.

Hills-Beaver Creek 21 51Adrian 33 57

EDGERTON — Edgerton’s 9-18 three-point shooting propelled the team to a win in a close conference matchup.

Chynna Berning led the Flying Dutchmen with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Madison Heard chipped in 12 and Lauren Sankey had 11.

Edgerton had a 13-point lead with just 8 minutes to play, but the team missed 8 straight free throws to make it close.

Vanessa Kedl led Red Rock Central with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Edgerton 35 63Red Rock 32 58

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Jordyn Kramer scored 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead West Lyon to a 20-point win over Sibley-Ocheyedan. Teammate Mia Hoogeveen added 11 points.

Megan Grimes scored 19 points for the Generals.

West Lyon out-rebounded Sibley-Ocheyedan 36-23 in the game.

SLAYTON -- Montana Beckmann scored 14 points, and teammate Riley Schmitz scored 13 as Murray County Central steamed past Mountain Lake Area in an 18-point victory.

Rachel Van Iperen lead MCC in rebounds with 18, with 10 of them were on defense.

Margo Stoesz got a double-double for Mountain Lake Area, scoring 16 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

MCC registered 13 steals in the winning effort.

MCC started the game with a 14-0 run.

MLA 8 36MCC 26 54

FAIRMONT — Taylor Crissinger scored 20 points for Fairmont, which used its size advantage to stifle Windom’s offense.

Autumn Hauge led Windom with 16. Windom cut the lead to 7 late, but Fairmont went on a run to end the game.

Fairmont 30 49Windom 20 34

CLEVELAND — The Huskies were down 42-26 at the half, but the team exploded in the second half, outscoring Cleveland 48-18 behind Alaina Wolff’s career-high 31 points and Sadie Voss’s career-high 16 points.

JCC 26 74Cleveland 42 18

MADELIA -- Jesse Jepsen won two matches by fall at 170 pounds and the Windom/Mountain Lake wrestling team rolled to wins 43-27 over United South Central and 56-6 over Madelia-Truman/Martin Luther in a triangular meet.

Jepsen pinned USCs’ Jacob Cory in 40 seconds and pinned MTML’s Grant Koehler in 3:28. Teammates Brett Willaby (120 pounds), Alex Borsgard (145) and Jabari Carlson (195) also earned falls against United South Central, and Micah Holmberg (113), Nick Curry (145) and Alex Altman (220) had falls over MTML opponents.

Willaby won his first match by fall in just 43 seconds and won his next bout by 17-2 technical fall. Holmberg earned a 20-5 tech fall in his first match.

WABASSO -- Nick Altermatt and Isaac Schmiesing recorded pins as Wabasso/Red Rock Central beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 39-35 in the first of two matches. Altermatt pinned KMS’s Richard Jones in 1:03 and teammate Schmiesing pinned Ryan Torkelson in 2:56.

W/RRC won its second match 48-18 over Quad County. Mason Irlbeck got the winners started off right with a fall in 1:31 over Hunter Wilke at 106 pounds.

TRACY -- Ayden Horner (106), Levi Ellingson (120), Dereck Ellingson (126), Luis Perez (132), Tyler Vandendriessche (138), Anthony Axford (145), Austin Axford (152), Jake Byrne (160), Trevor Eisfeld (170), Jace Paplow (182), Austin Bucholz (195) and Sam Bauer (285) won matches for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Redwood Valley in a 63-12 triumph over Redwood River Valley.

GRAETTINGER, Iowa -- State tournament fourth-place winner Hunter DeJong earned a pair of falls for Sibley-Ocheyedan, but the Generals wound up on the losing end of two duals. Emmetsburg beat the Generals 57-21 and host Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire earned a 48-24 victory.

DeJong pinned Emmetsburg’s Nick Schany in 28 seconds at 195 pounds, and then pinned GTRA’s Blake Miller in 3:27.

Jose Flores (106) and Mario Martinez (113) recorded falls for S-O against Emmetsburg, and Flores (106) and Trevor Kruger (285) had falls in the second match.

JACKSON — The Jackson County Central Huskies jumped out to an early 18-0 lead over the Pipestone Area Arrows with successive pins by Logan Butzon, Payton Handevidt and Caleb Vancura, setting the tone for a 50-26 victory.

Pipestone Area, which went to the state Class A team tournament last year, came back quickly with pins from Hunter Burnett and Eric Lange, cutting the lead to 18-17.

From there, JCC coasted to victory, with wins from Ethan Hendrickson, Cole Kapplinger, Jacob Tvinnereim, Eli Edlin, Sam Dunker — and a 23-second pin from Preston Mix to end the match.