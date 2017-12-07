On the ice, however, he's kind of a loud mouth.

"He's always been like that," said Shepard's former Grand Rapids and current UMD teammate Avery Peterson. "He's a quiet guy off the ice, but a gamer. He's here to compete and I think that's what comes out in games."

A vocal goaltender is always nice to have and that's especially true this season for a Bulldogs squad that has been playing with five freshmen defensemen whose ages range between 18 and 19. Some have junior hockey experience. A few are right out of high school.

Goaltenders have a unique view of the ice compared to the forwards and defensemen in front of them. Keepers can see things a skater may not. Peterson said it's important, especially for defensemen, to have a goalie who is capable of barking out that information with a booming voice. And Shepard often can be heard from the stands, even over the roar of a raucous crowd.

"It's like having a sixth player out there, another set of eyes," Peterson said. "He's kind of the quarterback. He sees things before other guys do."

Shepard, 22, who in 2013-14 won the Frank Brimsek Award as the top senior high school goaltender in Minnesota, said the vocalizations help keep him in the game. He said he became a more vocal goalie during his two seasons of junior hockey with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League.

Shepard compared himself to a catcher in baseball. From the crease, he can see an entire play develop in front of him. For example, he can catch an opposing player coming in for a cross-ice pass that maybe a defenseman can't.

"It's easier for me to see plays develop, and when I'm vocal out there it helps our defensemen out a lot," said Shepard, who was the NAHL goaltender of the year his second season in Bismarck in 2015-16. "A big part of our success defensively is just the communication between me and the defensemen, just helping them out. It's not easy when you're coming back behind the net. You don't see everything. It's moving a lot quicker for them up in the play than it is for me back in the net. I've just been trying to help them out. Communication is a big, big part of the game, regardless."

The Bulldogs enter this week's NCHC series at Nebraska-Omaha giving up 2.53 goals per game, good for fourth among the league's eight teams and in the top third of teams nationally. UMD is coming off a pair of home losses to top-ranked Denver, but in those defeats UMD held the Pioneers, with the third-best scoring offense in the country at 3.79 goals per game, to just three goals.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin credited Shepard for keeping Denver in check in Friday's 1-0 loss. Shepard made 25 saves that night. On Saturday, Shepard was less busy as Denver (34.86 shots on goal average) was held to 15 shots on goal.

"The 'D' has been playing really well in front of me. Those guys have come a long way in a quick while," Shepard said. "We're starting to put things together.

"Those younger guys are talented guys. I couldn't imagine playing at that level as 18- and 19- year-olds. I was not there at that age. They're doing a great job in front of me, letting me see pucks and clearing stuff out on second chances. They've done that all year."

Shepard only appeared in two games as a freshman with a single start. Nick Deery started twice with Hunter Miska playing the other 39 games before signing with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes in the spring.

Deery and Shepard, both sophomores, split the starting goaltender duties to start this season, but Shepard has made 12 consecutive starts dating to Oct. 21. He's posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with two shutouts in 14 total games, all starts.

Shepard has shined the past five games with a 1.63 GAA and .938 save percentage. Unfortunately he hasn't received much offensive support, resulting in a 2-3 mark.

UMD scored three goals in the two wins and just three times in the defeats.

"He's gone in and proven himself," Sandelin said. "Early on it was maybe one game out of the weekend. Lately, the last two or three weekends, he's been pretty consistent. He's given us a chance to win every night. He's made some key saves, some timely saves. We just haven't given him the offensive support."