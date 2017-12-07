Thursday sports roundup: Trojan girls hockey team wins again

It was also the team’s second straight shutout.

Worthington scored in the first period from a McKenna Nickel shot. She was assisted by Abree Pederson. Kessey Aljets added a score in the second period off an assist from Kya Nickel, who scored later in the second period off on a power play with an assist from Ashton Fogelman.

Senior goalie Bailey Kruse held the rival team scoreless for the second time, recording 33 saves. The Trojans shot the puck 25 times.

Worthington 1 2 0 -- 3

Windom Area 0 0 0 -- 0

WINDOM — Windom Area’s Ethan Becker scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over the Trojans. Worthington goalie Carter Ponto recorded 38 saves, but Windom’s sheer volume of 44 shots was too much compared to Worthington’s 12.

Kyle Espenson, Wyatt Schumacher, Eli Becker and Jackson Roll found the back of the net for Windom, which put up 2 goals in each period.

Colby Nickel scored the lone goal for the Trojans in the second period, assisted by Tommy Bauman.

"It was a tough game. It was one where we just couldn't seem to get going," said Trojans head coach Paul Olsen.

Windom 2 2 2 — 6

Worthington 0 1 0 — 1

REDWOOD FALLS -- Declan Beers scored the first two goals of the game as Luverne routed Redwood Valley 8-2. Other Luverne goals were scored by Kasyn Kruse, Nick Harder, Colby Crabtree, Gaige Nath, Ben Serie and Jim Erickson.

Luverne out-shot Redwood Valley 39-18 in the contest.

Luverne 3 3 2 -- 8

Redwood Valley 0 2 0 -- 2

MARSHALL — The Trojans fought hard to recover from a 18-point halftime deficit in Marshall, but ultimately came up short in what was a gritty, low-scoring game.

The Trojans shot just 28 percent in the first half and scored only 14 points, as good looks just weren’t falling. But the team didn’t quit, said coach Clint Meyer.

“It was a physical game, and I thought our guys played pretty well to step it up and match their physicality,” Meyer said. “They didn’t give up. They stuck their nose in there and competed.”

OD Othow led the Trojans with 17 points, but fouled out late in the second half.

Marshall’s balanced offense produced just one double digit scorer, but 10 players scored in total.

“They’re a solid team — they lost some senior leadership last year, but they’re well-coached,” Meyer said. “I think outscoring them by four in the second half and playing great defense means we'll be able to play with a lot of teams.”

Worthington fell to 1-3 on the season. The Trojans will visit St. James Area this Saturday.

Marshall 32 58

Worthington 14 44

SLAYTON — Five Murray County Central starters scored double digits, led by Mason Woldt’s 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting. The balanced MCC offense was unstoppable as the team shot 31 for 62 from the field and had 15 team assists.

Fulda’s offense was less balanced — Matthias Kunerth led the way with 22 points on 9 of 18 shooting and Dalton Slinger added another 20.

MCC 36 81

Fulda 27 62

EDGERTON — All 11 of Southwest Minnesota Christian’s players scored in a game that was over at the half. Avery Pater had 15 points and six of Southwest Christian’s 22 steals.

Senior center Trey Gilbertson led Edgerton with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, but his team couldn’t overcome 31 total turnovers.

SWC 49 83

EDG 16 32

WESTBROOK — Red Rock Central took its first lead deep into the fourth quarter and never relinquished it. Brady Rasmussen led the way with 28 points.

For Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Anthony Ross led the team with 14 points. The team connected on only 7 of 30 3-pointers for the game.

RRC 22 57

WWG 25 49

WINDOM — Windom Area came back from a 13-point halftime deficit against Pipestone Area to win its third straight to start the season. Windom was down by as many as 19 on the game.

Kobe Lovell led the Eagles with 30 points while Wyatt Minion and Luke Gilbertson chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Windom 24 71

Pipestone 37 68

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Regan Syverson was 10-for-10 from the field and scored 20 points to lead Mountain Lake Area to a convincing win over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Sam Paulson and Marcus Boyd each tallied 13 points for the Wolverines, with Paulson getting six assists. Drake Harder had six rebounds for MLA.

Eli Fest scored 12 points for HL-O.

Heron Lake-Okabena 20 37

Mountain Lake Area 50 73

WINDOM -- Pipestone Area was led by Shelby Bloemendaal who scored 14 points, Carmen Skyberg, and Miranda Hulstein both tacked on 13 points for Pipestone.

Windom Area’s top scorer was sophomore Autumn Hauge scoring 17 points.

PA 36 70

WA 11 36

JORDAN -- Senior guard Emma Thuringer played lights out, scoring 27 points. Thuringer made three from beyond the arc, and nailed all of her free throws.

Nyamer Diew scored 14 points for the Trojans and also pulled down seven rebounds.

Jordan outshot Worthington from 3-point range, sinking 15 shots from long distance. Worthington made five 3-pointers.

Jordan shot 15-for-18 from the field while the Trojans went 12-for-21.

The Trojan girls kept the game close in the first half, but Jordan was able to adjust at the half and blow the score open.

Jordan 48 94

Worthington 38 61

LUVERNE -- Southwest Minnesota Christian won on a strong second half after being tied up at the half. Brooklyn DeKam led the team going off for 28 points, and 4 steals. Teammate Jazlyn Prins scored 12 points, and Emily Nerem scored 14.

Luverne had three players score in the double digits with Joci Oye scoring 15, Gabi Ferrell scoring 14, and Mackenzie Petersen scoring 10.

SWC 26 66

Luverne 26 57

REDWOOD FALLS — Jackson County Central rallied from an early 25-8 deficit, going on a 20-2 run against Redwood Valley. It’s the Huskies’ second major comeback this week — the team was down 42-26 to Cleveland on Tuesday but was able to pull out a win.

JCC 28 62

RWV 27 60

CANTON, S.D. -- The Adrian Dragons lost to Canton, S.D., 62-12 but beat Tri-Valley 57-18.

Adrian’s wins against Canton came by Jesus Anaya at 106 pounds on injury default, and at 138 with a forfeit to Logan Sherer.

Breyer Hieronimus (106), Logan Taylor (113), Sherer (138), Preston Nelson (145) and Chandler Combs (160) all won on the mat in the Tri-Valley match. Hieronimus, Sherer, Nelson and Combs all recorded falls.

TRACY -- Canby won all four weights from 182 to 285, but by then Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove rolled up all the lead it needed in the light and middle weight classes.

Ayden Horner (106), Levi Ellingson (120), Dereck Ellingson (126), Luis Perez (132), Tyler Vandendriessche (138), Anthony Axford (145), Austin Axford (152), Jake Byrne (160) and Travor Eisfeld (17) were victorious for T-M-B/W-WG.

NEW ULM — Taylor Eggers finished in first place in the vault competition (9.45) and was the top overall performer (35.4), leading the Trojans to a road victory over New Ulm.

Gracia Elias won the balance beam (9.125) and Maria Contreras (8.65) was the top scorer on the uneven parallel bars.

New Ulm’s lone first place finish came from Sarah Longtin on the floor exercise (8.975).

“I think they did excellent,” said coach Joni Reitmeier of her Trojan girls in their second meet of the young season. “At our first meet our team scored 136, so obviously four points is an awesome improvement.”

Contreras placed second on vault (9.15) and tied for second with Eggers with an 8.95 on floor on the way to a second-place 35.35 in the all-around. Eggers was second on beam (8.7) and Elias was second on bars (8.525). Eggers also got a third on bars (8.4).

In JV competition, Worthington outscored New Ulm 129.2 to 110.95.

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central scored 135.55 points, as it was led by Brookyln Schuett, Abby Schneekloth, Hailey Handevidt.

Schuett was the top scorer in the vault competition (9.175) and the floor exercise (9.175) while also placing first in the all around competition (34.475). Schuett also placed second in uneven bars (8.1), and third on the beam (8.025).

Teammate Abby Schneekloth led in uneven bars (8.450). Schneekloth also placed second in vault (9.075) and second in all around with 33.225.

Husky Hailey Handevidt was third in the all around competition scoring 33.4 points, second in floor routine (8.8), third in vault (9.025), and third in uneven bars (7.65).

Junior Kenzie Luebben was the top scorer on beam (8.675), and tied for third on the floor routine (8.325) with fellow husky Sydney Sadusky.

It was a strong home win for JCC who swept the top 3 spots in all competitions.