Minnesota Duluth loses shootout in Omaha 7-5

The result was a third consecutive loss for the Bulldogs, this one 7-5 to the Mavericks on Friday at Baxter Arena to knot the two last place teams in the NCHC at six points a piece. Omaha and UMD will meet again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday to break that tie and see who heads into the holidays last in the league.

The Mavericks matched the Bulldogs' three goals in the first period. The hosts tacked on three more in the second to build a 6-4 lead going into the third.

Both starting goaltenders were pulled in the second period with junior Alex Blankenburg (21 saves on 23 shots) replacing junior Evan Weninger (8 on 11) in the Omaha net to start the second. Nick Deery (16 on 18) took over the UMD net from fellow sophomore goalie Hunter Shepard (13 on 18) 11:08 into the second.

Sophomore wing Zach Jordan, who entered the night with six collegiate goals, finished off the first hat trick in the two-plus seasons at Baxter Arena with 1:01 remaining in the second period to put Omaha up by two. Jordan originally tied the game at 1-1 6:45 into the first and then again at 4-4 6:24 into the second.

Jordan's third goal of the night was also the Mavericks third power play goal of the night on five advantages. Senior wing David Pope got the first two power play goals, putting his team up 3-2 and 5-4.

The Bulldogs goals came from senior wing Avery Peterson, senior center Jared Thomas, sophomore defenseman Nick Wolff, freshman defenseman Scott Perunovich and sophomore wing Joey Anderson.

Peterson gave UMD a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the game, Thomas tied the game at 2-2 and Wolff — who had a three-point night — tied the game at 3-3 with 12.8 seconds left in the first. Perunovich put UMD ahead 37 seconds into the second. Joey Anderson scored 1:25 into the third period to pull UMD within one.

UMD, which finished 0-for-6 on the power play, had a golden opportunity to jump ahead by two after Perunovich's goal to start the second, but the Bulldogs failed to convert on the back-to-back Maverick minors that granted UMD a two-man advantage for over a minute.

Omaha used the momentum gained from the kills to rattle off three-straight scores. Two of the three came with a Bulldog in the box. The Mavs finished 3-for-7 on the power play.

• Peterson's goal and assist were his first ever points at Baxter Arena, despite playing five games at the building in its first year as a sophomore at Nebraska-Omaha. Peterson transferred to UMD during the holiday break. Friday was his first time back playing against Omaha.

• The Bulldogs first three penalties of the night went to sophomore wing Riley Tufte, who received minors for elbowing, cross checking and goaltender interference all in the first period. Tufte was dragged down by Weninger on the goaltender interference penalty, but Tufte was the one that ended up in the box for reasons unknown.