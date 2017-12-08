Friday prep roundup: Fick puts 32 on Fulda

Fick meshed five 3-point shots in the second half.

Kourtney Rozeboom and Taryn Rauk scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Patriots.

Evany Luna had 16 points and six rebounds for Fulda. McKenzie Evers had 15 points and four steals for the Raiders.

Hills-Beaver Creek 33 79Fulda 20 44

WESTBROOK -- Ellsworth led by five at halftime, then outscored Westbrook-Walnut Grove 35-21 in the second half.

Devin Dreesen had 14 points and Kallie Chapa scored 12 for Ellsworth.

Alli Vande Kieft scored 14 points with two steals for W-WG. Brittany Erickson had nine points. Camryn Bunting pulled down 13 rebounds and Theresa Merrick had three assists.

Ellsworth 25 60Westbrook-Walnut Grove 20 41

OKABENA -- Lexi Slater scored 11 points and Paige Bullerman scored 10 as Adrian defeated Heron Lake-Okabena. Moriah Bullerman had three assists for the Dragons.

Tessla Crowell was the only Heron Lake-Okabena player to hit double figures in scoring, with 10.

Adrian 23 46Heron Lake-Okabena 12 26

HULL, Iowa — Mallory Nilles scored 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting, leading Boyden-Hull to a comfortable home win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Brooke Zylstra added 15 points for Boyden-Hull, which shot 24 for 48 as a team.

Sibley-Ocheyedan, on the other hand, shot 14 for 52. Megan Grimes led the team with 11 points and Kelli Greenfield added 10.

Boyden-Hull 22 10 11 14 — 57Sibley-Ocheyedan 5 8 12 15 — 40

EDGERTON — Brooklyn DeKam had 19 points and 5 rebounds and Jazlynn Prins added 16 points and five steals for Southwest Minnesota Christian in a home win over Murray County Central.

MCC shot 16 of 53 from the field and turned the ball over 31 times.

Southwest Christian 37 68Murray County Central 25 41

MINNEOTA — Thomas Hennen had 23 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds to lead Minnesota over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Logan Sussner added 15 and Jacob Henne scored 13 for Minneota, which shot 62 percent on 2-point field goals.

For T-M-B, Jeff Davis was the high scorer with 11 points. The team was plagued by 28 turnovers.

Minneota 42 74T-M-B 17 43

SLAYTON -- Wabasso/Red Rock Central won twice at the Fulda/Murray County Central triangular, taking care of F/MCC 75-6 and Pipestone Area 42-31.

Josh Hesse (138), Luke Wagner (145), Austin Irlbeck (152), Jared Schroepfer (160) and Damian Osland (170) recorded falls for W/RRC against F/MCC, with Wagner getting his in just 10 seconds, Osland getting his in 24 seconds and Schroepfer needing just 31 seconds to pin his man.

Mason Irlbeck (106), Schroepfer (160), Osland (170) and Kyle Jacobson (285) pinned Pipestone Area foes. Defending Arrows state champion Hunter Burnett won his match by fall at 138 pounds. The Arrows’ other state champ, Michael Suda, received a forfeit at 132.