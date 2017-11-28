Girls basketball: Balance helps MCC top Windom Area

Montana Beckmann led the way with 18 points while Rachel Van Iperen scored 13, Shelby Christensen 12 and Alyssa Groves 11.

Van Iperen had 18 rebounds and three assists. Beckmann had six steals.

Windom Area got 16 points apiece from Maurissa Isaacs and Autumn Hauge, and Delaney Smith added 15. Isaacs and Hauge had nine rebounds each.

Shelby Erickson had four assists for the Eagles.

MCC 42 60

Windom Area 38 55