“That won’t be the case. We know that won’t be the case. So we know we’ve got to be prepared,” said W-WG head coach Derrick Jenniges in assessing the 2017-18 campaign.

And pressure? The Chargers didn’t have it last year. This year, expectations are high.

“I honestly think it’s kind of theirs to lose. Westbrook, in my opinion, looks to be the clear-cut favorite (in the Red Rock Conference),” said Adrian coach Blake Miller.

The 2017-18 southwest Minnesota high school boys basketball season will soon be going strong. It features a W-WG team that finished 24-5 last season with a berth in the Section 3A finals and a Jackson County Central team that competed in the state Class AA tournament in 2016 and 2017. A bunch of other talented and hopeful southwest Minnesota squads are also in the mix.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove was a young up-and-coming team last year which upset Red Rock Central 57-49 in Section 3A before falling to Central Christian in the section final. All-Red Rock Conference players Anthony Ross and Andrew Quade return along with honorable mention Tyson Elzenga. Leading rebounder and all-conference selection Cole Bunting has graduated, but the Chargers also get back returning starting guard Kyle Kuehl along with solid contributors Matt DePrez, Parker Freeburg, Nathan Ross and Ethan Mischke.

“We’re hoping that we can carry over the excitement,” said Jenniges. “We feel we have one of the most balanced teams that we’ve ever had.”

Last season, eight different Chargers scored in double figures and seven different players led the team in scoring. The Chargers can go 7-8 deep in the rotation, and can go big or go guard.

In the Big South Conference, many eyes will look again to Jackson County Central. The Huskies have a new head coach this year, Mike Wierson, and star players Ryan Christopher and Jacob Christopher have graduated.

A strong sophomore, Rudy Voss, returns, however. And he’ll be expected to take on more of a leadership role.

“He’s a good all-around player. He’s a smart player. He’s a leader on the floor,” said Wierson. “Because of his talent, I believe he’s going to be able to handle it. And because of his quarterbacking the football team, I believe he can be a good quarterback on the floor.”

In recent years, the Huskies have been a high-scoring team. Wierson thinks they’ll score well again, but the team will rely on defense and rebounding.

“We’ve got a lot of players coming back, just not a lot of varsity experience. The younger kids are going to have to step up to play,” said the coach.

The Marshall Tigers captured the Big South West Conference in 2016-17 with a perfect 12-0 record, followed by JCC at 9-3, Worthington, Pipestone Area and Redwood Valley at 6-6, Windom Area at 2-10 and Luverne at 1-11.

Worthington should be competitive with Tyler Linder, Stewart Merrigan, Logan Huisman and OD Othow returning. Windom Area comes back with all-conference selection Luke Gilbertson. Pipestone Area is off to a slow start due to an extended football campaign, but the Arrows -- who used several juniors to get to the state Class AA grid championship game -- have several good athletes with which to work with.

Clearly one of the top teams in the Red Rock Conference during the 2016-17 campaign, Red Rock Central rolled to a 16-0 league record before being eclipsed in the section tournament by arch-rival W-WG. This year, the Falcons will be without all-conference graduates Trevor Pederson and Luke Engen, but fourth-year starter and all-Red Rock selection Brady Rasmussen is back.

Rasmussen averaged 11 points and six assists per game last winter and could finish as the school’s all-time assist leader.

“He kind of runs the show, gets us into our offenses and defenses,” said head coach Brian Walker.

Sam Hansen and Spencer Halland also have experience. This season’s team, said Walker, will be quicker and more guard-oriented than last season’s team.

Another Red Rock Conference team hoping to finish high is Southwest Christian, which went 11-5 in league play in 2016-17 and returns two solid players, 6-5 wide-body AJ Vanderby and ball-handling guard Logan Walhof. Vanderby will be a big presence under the basket and Walhof, in his third year starting at the point guard position, will run the show.

Head coach Jamie Pap says he’ll be able to play “nine guys comfortably, if not 10.”

He adds, “I feel that we can be in the top tier of the conference. The top half is going to be very competitive again.”

In 2016-17, the top half consisted of RRC at 16-0, W-WG at 13-3, Southwest Christian 11-5, Adrian 10-6, Mountain Lake Area 10-6 and Murray County Central 8-8.

Adrian finished 16-10 overall and graduated all-conference players Mitchell Lonneman and Zach Hendel. All-conference honorable mention Ryan Wieneke (6-5, 8.5 ppg) returns. Skylar Polzine, Brady Henning, Christian Weidert and Lance Luettel will be key contributors.

“We feel we’re a little better outside shooting team this year as opposed to last year. We’ve always put an emphasis on defense,” said Coach Miller.

Murray County Central also hopes to compete. The Rebels will lead with senior forward Tyler Groves, junior guard Nate Everson and junior forward Mason Woldt and should have good balance offensively.

“I’d like to say it’s pretty promising,” said veteran head coach Tim Bobeldyk. “We’ve got a small senior class, a pretty strong junior class.”

Heron Lake-Okabena hopes to make a move up with returning starters Lee Gunther (6-5 junior) and Ben Sheldahl (6-3 senior).