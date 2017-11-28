“Another thing that will be good for us is we'll be able to go deeper,” said Lindner, who is entering his 19th year as the head girls basketball coach. “When you look at our teams in the past, we've been able to go two or three deep. I think we'll be able to go four or five deep this year. I think it's going to be a little better for us this year to get a better rotation with our kids and be able to play more kids.”

The Trojans have three seniors this year, Emma Thuringer, Anneke Weg and Ashlyn Rosenberg.

“There's always that extra level when you're a senior because this is your last go around,” Lindner said. “I think there is a real attention to get things right. A real attention to encompass everybody around you. You can only do so much and I think if you come together as a team at the right time, that's when special things happen.”

Evelyn Othow is the only junior on the team, with the rest of the roster either freshmen or sophomores.

“When you look at our team you say, 'OK, you have three seniors,' and you're talking Nyamer (Diew) who's just a sophomore and you're talking Payton (Sauerbrei) who's a sophomore,” Lindner said. “You have (Madisyn) Huisman who's a sophomore, then you have Evelyn who is a junior and you have a couple ninth-graders in there. There's a lot of different mixture. We're kind of old, but we're young too. It's a good combination.”

As tradition, Worthington will once again look to make things happen defensively in the full court. But Lindner thinks this year’s team will be solid in the half court as well.

“Defensively, I think we're going to be more of a consistent team,” Lindner said. “I think that we're going to take less chances in the half court. We'll still try to do things in the full court.”

Offensively, the Trojans will be tough on the inside. But Lindner said the outside game is something the team will continue to improve.

“What we've been working on is scoring the ball from the perimeter. I think we're going to be pretty solid on the inside,” the coach said. “With Nyamer, Ashlyn and Anneke and Sophie Wietzema, those kids can really do a good job on the inside as far as getting some extra shots off rebounds and posting up. We're trying to really focus on getting some perimeter scoring. Emma from 12 foot in is pretty consistent, but we have to develop that 3-point shot.”

WHS opens its season Thursday at home against Windom Area.

“Last year we were 16-9 and we did better than we did the year before and we're just trying to keep building,” Lindner said. “The biggest thing we look at this season is trying to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. I think one of the things that's kind of dodged us in the last couple of years is playing a section game and being one and done. We're really trying to focus on playing good basketball. If you look at our schedule, we really increased the level of competition we're playing every night. We're hoping that will help us get better.”