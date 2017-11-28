With the victory, the Bluejays improve to 2-3 after starting the season 0-3.

“We got to a 12-point lead to start the game and they came back and hit some big shots and got the lead at halftime,” MW head coach Aaron Poor Bear said. “Then the second half we made some adjustments and hit some big shots down at the end. We got a lead to about 10 points again and they got back into it. We were able to hold on. We hit some big free throws at the end and hit some big shots at the end.”

Poor Bear said Angel Arroyo and Kuol Chol were key contributors at the end of the game. Alex Preston made key free throws to ice the victory for MW.

No statistics were available.

“We’re playing like we want to play,” Poor Bear said. “There’s still room to get better, but we had way too many turnovers. We were able to maintain despite the turnovers.”

The Bluejays return home Friday and Saturday.

Bluejays 36 82Dakota County 39 77