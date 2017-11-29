Girls basketball: Canby beats MCC

Alyssa Beckius added 12 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Riley Schmitz and Montana Beckmann each had 13 points for MCC. Alyssa Groves had six points to go along with her team-high nine rebounds. Rachel Van Iperen had eight rebounds for the Rebels and teammates Schmitz and Shelby Christensen had three assists apiece.

Canby 22 49

MCC 26 43