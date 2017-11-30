Boys basketball: Windom Area defense outduels Worthington

The Worthington Trojans, not so much.

Windom’s high school boys basketball team used athletic, relentless, team-oriented man-to-man defense to thwart Worthington 77-69 Thursday night in both teams’ season openers. What fans saw on the Worthington High School gym floor was exactly what they practiced, said the Eagles.

“We’ve been practicing our defense all year. We made hard work our No. 1 priority,” said senior guard Luke Gilbertson, the team’s only returning All-Big South Conference selection. “We decided if we do our job on the defensive end, our offense will come. Coming into the game, with our man-to-man defense, we wanted to push those guys to their off hand.”

“It’s the main focus of our team,” said WAHS head coach Mitch Boeck. “It’s the bulk of our practice, the defensive intensity.”

The Trojans, who are going to make their living under the basket this year led by all-conference honorable mention Tyler Linder, 6-7 Stewart Merrigan, Gavin Calmus and Logan Huisman, trailed the visitors 34-27 at halftime. The Eagles led most of the way in the second half, by as much as 10 points. Worthington cut the margin to 66-60 with 5:12 remaining on a Terbuto Ochothow 3-point shot, but Windom Area increased it to 71-60 with 3:58 to go on a pair of free throws by Kobe Lovell. Kaden Elder, a 6-5 senior forward, made some big shots down the stretch as WAHS kept the Trojans at bay.

Worthington head coach Clint Meyer, who believes his team is primed for a solid 2017-18 campaign, was not pleased at all about the outcome.

“Overall, we didn’t play as a team. We had too many guys trying to do too much on their own,” he said.

He paid due credit to Windom Area’s defense. But while the Eagles displayed team unity, the Trojans’ guard play did not seem to mesh altogether well with the centers and forwards.

“That was just it,” Meyer said about the Eagles’ dee. “They were more aggressive. They took things away that we wanted to do offensively, and we let ‘em do that. … It came down to our effort tonight.”

Elder finished with 24 points. Lovell added 17 and Gilbertson 15.

Calmus, who worked hard offensively through four quarters and showed an impressive ability to cut through the Eagles’ defense at times, finished with 19 points for Worthington. OD Othow had 17 points, including a short stretch midway through the second half where he made three consecutive 3-point shots. Linder had 11 points.

Gilbertson admitted after the game that the Eagles didn’t rebound as well as they’d wanted to. But he was happy to see his team keep a little bit of distance between themselves and the Trojans throughout the second half.

“Somebody always is going to go on a run. You just gotta keep your head on straight and take your teammates with you,” Gilbertson said.

Said Boeck: “We’ve got a great group of seniors that’ve been playing together for so long. I was happy with the way they finished out when Worthington got real close there. We drilled post defense forever during practice. I told them they gotta be real physical with ‘em.”

For his part, Meyer seemed to issue a warning for his team. “We gotta find the killer mentality. We’re too soft. Way too soft,” he said.

Windom Area 34 77

Worthington 27 69

WINDOM AREA (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Lovell 2-3-5-17, Gilbertson 2-1-8-15, Wormstadt 0-0-2-2, Franz 0-2-0-4, Elder 3-6-3-24, Minion 0-2-2-6, Smith 0-4-0-8. Totals 7-18-20-77.

WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Asefa 0-0-0-0, Ochothow 1-1-1-6, Boneschans 0-2-0-4, Huisman 0-1-0-2, Linder 0-5-1-11, Calmus 0-5-9-19, Merrigan 0-4-0-8, K. Ojulu 0-2-0-4, Othow 3-3-2-17. Totals 4-22-13-69.