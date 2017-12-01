In the nightcap, the men’s team completed the sweep with an 82-67 victory.

The third quarter belonged to the Lady Jays.

And they needed it after going into halftime with a 44-41 deficit.

Minnesota West outscored Mesabi Range 32-15 in the third quarter to earn the victory.

“We talked about a few things, we needed to talk on defense, that was extremely huge and not be so lazy,” MW’s Katherin Ihnen said. “That really motivated us to go out there in the second half.”

With West sitting in a 2-3 zone, Mesabi was 8-for-17 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half, with Megan Aho (26 points) and Cora Peterson (16 points) the main sharpshooters for MR.

“We haven’t played a lot of zone,” MW head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka said. “In zone, you still have to guard the ball. You still have to know where they shooters are. They had the two players who were scoring all the points. I thought we did a nice job in the second half of making sure we knew where they were.”

MW led 11-0 to start, but gave up the lead in the final minute of the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Lady Jays went on a 24-4 run with Ashlynn Wabeke hitting a trio of 3-pointers and Andrea Hinkeldey and Ihnen taking care of the inside game.

“I think with good defense comes good offense,” Ihnen said. “You have that momentum going so then everything starts clicking and everybody starts working together and it was a good effort.”

Ihnen finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, while Hinkeldey had 25 points and 16 boards.

“When we have a size advantage, it’s always fun because we can kind of show off our moves a little bit here and there,” Ihnen said. “It was good fun.”

Emily Haubrich finished with 13 points and seven assists for West.

Mesabi Range 21 44 59 66 Lady Jays 24 41 73 87MESABI RANGE (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Peterson 4-1-2-16, Howell 0-1-0-2, Wiese 0-2-0-4, Makenzey Goerdt 0-1-0-2, Aho 5-5-1-26, Sandberg 3-0-0-9, Lowe 0-2-3-7. Totals 12-12-6-66.LADY JAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Mike 0-1-2-4, Haubrich 1-4-2-13, Woelber 1-0-0-3, Hinkeldey 0-12-1-25, Wabeke 4-0-0-12, Van Roekel 0-2-0-4, Ihnen 0-12-2-26. Totals 6-31-7-87.

The Minnesota West men’s team practices pressure free throws. And when they miss, they run.

“Lots of running if we miss them,” MW sophomore Kuol Chol said.

So when the pressure was on against Mesabi Range, the Bluejays delivered. West was 8-for-8 from the line in the final three minutes after watching a 13-point lead dwindle to just seven points.

“We talk about pressure free throws when we go through our practices,” MW coach Aaron Poor Bear said. “We’ve been hitting the pressure free throws, but if we miss, we run. And they don’t want to run, so we’ll hit. And then it’s just repetition. The guys get out and hit a lot of free throws.”

Alex Brown (17 points), Chol (17 points, 16 rebounds), Ki’Shawn Syph (nine points) and DeShawn Pickford (15 points) each made a pair of foul shots down the stretch to seal the victory. After starting the season 0-3, it was the third straight win for MW.

“We were just trying to play,” Chol said. “First, we were trying to figure out how to win. Now we know how to win, we’re just trying to figure out how to maintain that now.”

The game was close early, but a 15-0 run turned a 13-12 deficit into a 27-13 lead for West midway through the first half.

West led by 11 at halftime, and pushed the lead to 13 early, but MR went on a 10-0 run to get within three points. The Norsemen tied the game at 54-all midway through the half, but Chol made a trio of basket to regain the lead.

“We know we have a lot of potential, we’re trying to play up to the potential now,” Poor Bear said. “The ability for the guys to see each other on the floor is key for us and that’s really what’s doing the job. I think the world of these guys. They worked hard. They relinquished the lead, but they fought hard to get it back.”

Back-to-back 3s from Syph and Brown gave West a cushion before the Norsemen went on a 6-0 run late. But the Bluejays were able to seal the victory with free throws.

“I had faith in my team,” Chol said. “We were good.”

Mesabi Range 31 67Bluejays 42 82 MESABI RANGE (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Devine 0-0-1-1, Green 2-1-1-9, Aho 1-1-1-6, Nesmith 1-7-4-214, Young 1-1-0-5,Hempel 0-6-7-19, Dennis 0-2-0-4, Champagne 0-1-0-2. Totals 5-19-14-67.BLUEJAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Chol 1-5-4-17, Pickford 1-3-6-15, Hudson 0-0-4-4, Ojulu 1-0-0-3, Preston 1-1-0-5, Brown 1-5-4-17, Jacobson 0-1-2-4, Syph 1-2-2-9, Arroyo 0-3-2-8. Totals 6-20-24-82.