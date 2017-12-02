Girls basketball: Diew helps Trojans out-muscle St. Peter

Seven games were featured at the Worthington High School gymnasium beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. as the final seconds ticked off the Trojans’ victory over the Saints.

As is typical with WHS girls basketball contests, the game was physical and fast-paced, and there were many free throws as the aggressive home team battled a smaller but quick and athletic bunch on the other side. Diew, a 6-0 sophomore, accomplished her game-high 25 points with a pair of 3-point shots, seven 2-pointers and 5-for-8 free throw shooting, and her rebounding was relentless.

“We did an amazing job in rebounding in the second half,” said WHS head coach Eric Lindner. “Nyamer sticks a hand in the air, and she’s able to jump. She doesn’t get those rebounds if the other kids don’t hold their position.”

Anneke Weg chipped in 13 points and had 15 rebounds of her own. Madisyn Huisman had 12 points and Emma Thuringer 10.

Ellie Johnson, a 5-3 senior guard, paced St. Peter with 14 points.

For the game, Worthington out-rebounded St. Peter 59-29.

The speedy Saints scored the first five points of the contest. Worthington took its first lead at 8-7, allowed St. Peter to lead 24-16 with 7:25 to go in the first half, then squeezed the difference. Diew and Huisman connected on consecutive 3-point shots to cut St. Peter’s lead to 27-26 with 4:06 to go. Diew scored off an offensive rebound to knot the game at 33-33 at 1:30, and the Trojans went in at halftime up by two points.

Due to their continued aggressiveness, and their rebounding, the Trojans upped their lead in the second half on a Huisman driving layup at 7:22. A short jumper by Weg at 3:52 made it 63-52, and the Saints never got on a good scoring run after that.

“I knew they were a pretty aggressive team,” Lindner said. “I knew we couldn’t be physical with them right off the bat. I was hoping we could be physical down the stretch and use our speed.”

Lindner was thoroughly impressed with the performance of Diew, who is bouncing back this year after injury in her freshman season -- and with Weg, who demonstrated a tough all-around game on Saturday. Depth helped the Trojans take control in the second half, he said.

“This team has showed a lot of early toughness,” said the coach.

St. Peter 33 61

Worthington 35 71

PETER (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Nesje 0-1-0-2, Kelly 0-1-1-3, Johnson 1-3-5-14, A. McCabe 1-0-0-3, O. McCabe 1-4-0-11, Conlon 1-0-2-5, Welp 0-2-5-9, Oeltjenbruns 1-2-0-7, Wiebusch 0-3-1-7. Totals 5-15-14-61.

WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Diew 2-7-5-25, Othow 0-1-1-3, Huisman 1-2-5-12, Sauerbrei 0-2-0-4, Thuringer 0-3-4-10, Weg 0-6-1-13, Wietzema 0-1-0-2, Rosenberg 0-0-2-2. Totals 3-22-18-71.