College basketball: Ihnen National Player of the Week

Ihnen, who played her high school basketball at Harris-Lake Park High School in northwest Iowa, scored 26 points in a victory over Mesabi Range last Friday, then followed that up on Saturday against Vermilion with 48 points to establish a new single-game record for the Lady Jays. The old record was 46 scored by Lori Arp in the late 1970s.

Ihnen also had 18 rebounds, one assist and one block against Vermilion.