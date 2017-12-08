Five Lady Jay players scored in double figures, two had 12 rebounds or more, and three others contributed five or more assists.

Results from the men’s game that followed were unavailable at presstime.

Minnesota West is back in action today at Northland. The women, who face a tough Northland squad ranked fourth in the nation, play at 1 p.m. The men follow at 3 p.m.

Emily Haubrich paced Minnesota West with 28 points. She was 6-for-12 from 3-point range and added a team-high six assists to the effort.

Andrea Hinkeldey scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and Katherin Ihnen tallied 17 points with 22 rebounds. Avery Van Roekel scored 12 points and Ashlynn Wabeke had 11 points with five assists.

M’Kayla Mike, who scored eight points, added five more assists.

The Lady Jays led 47-37 at halftime and outscored the Vikings 55-25 in the second half. The Jays converted nine 3-point shots in all -- four in the first half and five in the second.

Itasca played zone defense for most of the contest. It didn’t work.

“Really, the first half was back-and-forth,” West head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka said. “We got ourselves in a bit of foul trouble. We had to make some adjustments, and on defense we weren’t doing a very good job on the screens. It was the kind of game that was close, but kind of got out of hand fast.”

The Lady Jays out-rebounded Itasca 54-25.

Maya Schroeder and Giana Roberts scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Vikings.

Lady Jays 47 102Itasca 37 62