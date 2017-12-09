College women's basketball: Tough Northland tops Lady Jays

The win upped Northland to 7-1 on the season.

“They’re just a good, solid team. And they shot very well. They shot 48 percent from the field for the game,” said Minnesota West head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka.

Madison Stenzel with 19 points and Megan Swedberg with 17 paced the Northland attack.

Katherin Ihnen had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Jays and teammate Andrea Hinkeldey scored 17 points with nine rebounds.

The game matched strength against strength. Hayenga-Hostikka said Minnesota West’s good inside game was played to a virtual standstill by Northland’s vaunted inside game. But Northland shot better from the outside.

Minnesota West committed 20 turnovers in the contest.

Lady Jays 17 26 40 59

Northland 25 48 64 79