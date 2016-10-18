Burmeister, a native of Lakefield and a 2015 graduate of Jackson County Central High School, was also named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The outside hitter had 34 kills with just three errors on 63 attacks as the third-ranked Mustangs secured a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul on Friday, then won a 3-0 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday.

For the season, Burmeister leads the Mustangs with 26 service aces, is second in digs (206) and is fourth in kills (171).