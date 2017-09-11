Running on the hills of the Madison Country Club, former Pipestone Area star Livia Wallace placed fourth overall in the women's 5,000 meter race, covering the distance in 19:52. A freshman, Wallace is running for Northern State University out of Aberdeen, S.D., and was the fourth runner for the Wolves who won in dominating fashion with a near-perfect score of 17 points. Logan Knutson from Heron Lake-Okabena and Clayton Hartle from Murray County Central, a pair of freshmen at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, ran side-by-side for most of the 8,000-meter (five mile) men's race and helped the Mustangs win the team title with 24 points. Knutson finished sixth overall, fourth in the team standings at SMSU's second runner, with a time of 28:16, while Hartle was the team's third finisher (seventh overall, fifth in the team scoring) with a time of 28:23.SMSU's top five finished in team places 1-4-5-6-8 for its winning score of 24. Northern State was second with 41 points (2-3-11-12-13), while Dakota State was third with 63 points and Trinity Bible College, out of Ellendale, North Dakota, was fourth with a score of 100.