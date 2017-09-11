College cross country: Wallace, Knutson, Hartle run well in Madison
A trio of area high school cross country runners, now running in college, helped their respective programs cruise to team titles Saturday (Sept. 9) at the Herb Blakely Invitational at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
Running on the hills of the Madison Country Club, former Pipestone Area star Livia Wallace placed fourth overall in the women's 5,000 meter race, covering the distance in 19:52. A freshman, Wallace is running for Northern State University out of Aberdeen, S.D., and was the fourth runner for the Wolves who won in dominating fashion with a near-perfect score of 17 points. Logan Knutson from Heron Lake-Okabena and Clayton Hartle from Murray County Central, a pair of freshmen at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, ran side-by-side for most of the 8,000-meter (five mile) men's race and helped the Mustangs win the team title with 24 points. Knutson finished sixth overall, fourth in the team standings at SMSU's second runner, with a time of 28:16, while Hartle was the team's third finisher (seventh overall, fifth in the team scoring) with a time of 28:23. SMSU's top five finished in team places 1-4-5-6-8 for its winning score of 24. Northern State was second with 41 points (2-3-11-12-13), while Dakota State was third with 63 points and Trinity Bible College, out of Ellendale, North Dakota, was fourth with a score of 100.