Vikings defense steps up in win over Falcons

Case Keenum threw two short touchdown passes and the Vikings held the Falcons to three field goals in a 14-9 victory.

Keenum, the NFC Player of the Month for November, completed 25-of-30 passes for 227 yards as the Vikings improved to 10-2 and all but locked up first place in the NFC North.

Jones, blanked by cornerback Xavier Rhodes, had just two catches for 24 yards a week after torching Tampa Bay last week for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches.

The Vikings ran out the clock after the Falcons' Matt Bryant pulled a 45-yard field-goal attempt wide left with five minutes remaining.

The Falcons, just 1-of-9 on third down, elected to go for the field goal on fourth-and-4 from the 28-yard line rather than try for the lead on a touchdown.

Bryant kicked his third field goal, a 47-yarder, early in the third quarter to put Atlanta (7-5) ahead, but the Vikings drove 89 yards in 15 plays, with Keenum hitting tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 6-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Vikings led 7-6 at halftime as the Falcons had to settle for field goals of 38 and 36 yards by Bryant after two long first-half drives.

Keenum connected with running back Jerick McKinnon for a 2-yard score to cap a Minnesota drive in the second quarter that featured a 30-yard run by Latavius Murray.

Matt Ryan was 16-of-29 for 173 yards passing for the Falcons.

NOTES: The Falcons were without two of their top five defensive backs, with CB Desmond Trufant (concussion) and nickel back Brian Poole (lower back) hurt last week in the victory over Tampa Bay. ... CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson started in place of Trufant, while FS Ricardo Allen filled in for Poole and rookie S Damontae Kazee took Allen's spot when needed. ... Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (concussion) returned after missing two games and had 74 yards rushing on 12 carries. ... Falcons LG Andy Levitre suffered a triceps injury in the first quarter. ... Vikings RT Mike Remmers (concussion/back) missed his fourth straight game, with T Rashod Hill again starting in his place. ... Vikings TE David Morgan left early in the first quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion. ... The Falcons play New Orleans on Thursday night in their third straight home game. ... The Vikings are on the road for the third straight week next Sunday, playing at Carolina.