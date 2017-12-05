Massive guard de-commits from Florida, will visit Gophers

"I've decided to decommit from the University of Florida and open my recruitment back up," Dunlap tweeted.

Dunlap pledged to the Gators in July, then received offer from Minnesota on Nov. 10 and now plans to visit Minneapolis this weekend, according to 247sports.com.

The 6-foot-4, 368-pound guard is listed as the 123rd best player in the 2018 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He would be the top-rated recruit for the Gophers, if he were to commit, above Ohio defensive end Alex Reigelsperger and California junior college quarterback Vic Viramontes.

The early national signing period starts Dec. 20. Dunlap, who had other offers from Florida State, LSU, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma and Georgia, among many others, has tweeted he is a candidate to enroll in January.

Dunlap played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He was high school teammates of Zack Annexstad, a Gophers walk-on in the Gophers' 2018 class, and the younger brother of Brock Annexstad, a current freshman receiver at the U. They are from Norseland, Minn.

The Gophers' guards who closed out the 2017 season — Vincent Calhoun and Garrison Wright — have departed as seniors. Calhoun started five games and Wright 12. Conner Olson started six games at guard last season before moving to center with the leg injury to Jared Weyler. Quinn Oseland started one game.

