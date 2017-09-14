For Wild, coach says 'good isn't good enough' anymore

"Our motto this year is 'Good Isn't Good Enough' because we're always good, it seems," Boudreau said. "We want to strive to be better than good. We want to be great. ... We have a team that's built to win."

As cliche as it sounds, Boudreau is on to something.

In each of the past five seasons the Wild have been good enough to make the playoffs yet haven't sniffed a Stanley Cup.

Never was that feeling more present than last season when the Wild set a franchise record for wins (49) and points (106) only to fall flat in a 4-1 first-round playoff series loss to the St. Louis Blues.

That meant the Wild were relegated to watching as the Nashville Predators — the lowest seed in the NHL playoffs last season — made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"You see them playing for the Stanley Cup and we know that easily could've been us," winger Chris Stewart said. "I guarantee there wasn't one guy (on our team) that wasn't bitter about how last season ended. That salty taste in our mouths lasted the whole summer. We definitely have some unfinished business to take care of."

That salty taste will last at least until the puck drops in the season opener against the Red Wings in Detroit on Oct. 5.

"It stung more than other times because of how good the regular season was," center Eric Staal said. "We're hoping for a lot of success right from the start, then obviously we want to go a lot further than we went last season."

"Yeah, everyone feels that way," winger Charlie Coyle added. "We definitely didn't accomplish what we wanted to last year. We know that. You're always itching to get back after something like that. ... You know, even though the offseason is nice, it definitely gets old. You get to the point where it's like, 'Let's get the show on the road.' "

That started Thursday as Wild players officially reported to training camp. They will hit the ice for the first time Friday with the regular season now only a few weeks away.

Boudreau wants to make sure the Wild don't lose sight of the fact that they were one of the best teams in the league last year.

"This is a good group of guys that ended up fifth in the league," he said, noting the Wild were actually at the top of the league as late as March 1. "If they're as hungry and upset about the way things ended after having six really good months. and if we come out with that hunger, I think we'll be really good."

Then there's the added motivation from the Wild becoming somewhat of an afterthought in the Central Division. Everyone is expecting big things out of the Predators after they reached the Stanley Cup Finals, and Chicago and Dallas loaded up in the offseason. Then there's the Blues, who are sure to be a factor again.

"Everybody else in our division is supposed to have gotten a lot better," Boudreau said with a touch of sarcasm in his voice. "Apparently we're not allowed to."