Seventeen years earlier, Risebrough had guided the Wild through the league's last expansion draft when Minnesota and the Columbus Blue Jackets joined the league. McPhee wanted to pick Risebrough's brain.

As Risebrough toured the operations of Las Vegas' first professional sports franchise, he quickly realized just how different McPhee's task was.

In 2000, Risebrough was putting together a roster comprised mostly of fourth-line players other NHL teams were willing to lose. In 2017, at Vegas' disposal were a handful of former all-stars and 30-goal scorers. It is not surprising that the Golden Knights have gotten off to a terrific start in their inaugural season, leading the Pacific Division with a 15-6-1 record and 36 points entering Thursday night's game at the Xcel Energy Center against the Wild, who are 11-10-3 and second-to-last in the Central Division.

"I had a real sense from being there that these guys knew what they were doing and they were going to be fine; they were just picking my brain about the unknowns," Risebrough said. "I told them that there's no disappointment in the unknown. It's an amazing process. When you take an expansion team, everything is an unknown.

"It's a cool couple of years because everybody is riding a high. There's really zero expectation and that lack of burden of expectations really allows players to flourish and people to do their jobs."

That lack of expectations is something born out of historically mediocre rosters produced by the expansion draft and a lack of success that followed.

After entering the NHL together in 2000, the Wild and Blue Jackets have a combined for one division title (the Wild in 2008) and one conference championship appearance (the Wild in 2003). The two franchises combined for two playoff series wins in their first 13 years.

It was even worse before them. The Nashville Predators and Atlanta Thrashers, expansion franchises in 1998 and 1999, respectively, combined for zero playoff series victories in their first 11 years.

Aware of that, the NHL didn't want to welcome the Golden Knights into an unconventional hockey market with a weak team that was a decade or longer away from success.

So the expansion rules changed.

While the Wild and Blue Jackets put together their initial rosters from the leftovers after teams protected up to 15 players (nine forwards, five defensemen, one goalie), teams were only eligible to protect up to 11 players from Vegas (seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie).

"Clearly there were more quality players available in this expansion draft versus other expansion drafts," current Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said. "That was for a variety of reasons, one of which clearly being Vegas paid such a high expansion fee. But the league also wanted to make sure that the market would be given a good chance to succeed by having a quality team."

A good decision

Risebrough hasn't let himself think about what kind of first team the Wild might have had if he picked the franchise's roster based on the expansion rules provided to the Golden Knights.

And he doesn't consider it unfair that Vegas enters with a better chance of success, because they certainly had to pay for it.

To enter the league, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley fronted a $500 million expansion fee. For comparison, the Wild are valued at $400 million by Forbes and the Blue Jackets at $245 million. Each paid an $80 million expansion fee.

"So, yeah, there was a difference in the expansion draft. They had more of a selection of quality players," Risebrough said. "But if you ask why that was, I think it was because of the price of the franchise."

In Minnesota, Risebrough said, he took over a franchise in a market filled with hockey diehards. He built a team with speed and smart players to appease the hockey purists here, even if he didn't have access to top-line forwards.

In Vegas, it remains to be seen about how the market will embrace hockey. Because of that, Risebrough said, the league didn't have the luxury of waiting a decade for the Golden Knights to be competitive.

"When you're going into a market that people don't know like Vegas, you have to have an impact right away," Risebrough said. "And then with the craziness of the other sports there, if you're not on the radar within a couple of years, you might be risking that franchise not succeeding. So I think it was the right thing to do. I don't think there's teams in this league that's being criticized for losing to Vegas, because when you see them play, you realize they're a good team."

Drastically different

Without the digital amenities available to Vegas, Risebrough hired a Canadian company to build massive boards to post the names of every player available in the expansion draft, organized by team. Each team's players were on its own board.

To avoid any delays with shipping, Risebrough dispatched an intern to drive north of the border to pick up the 26 boards, one for each NHL team. But on his way back, the intern was stopped by customs, which wanted him to pay duty on the boards.

"So this young kid who had no authority at all was trying to get a credit card at the border to pay for the duty," Risebrough said. "That was going to be a real fly in the ointment if we didn't get those boards across."

The Wild sent the payment, and the boards made their way to the team's downtown St. Paul headquarters.

"We hung them on a wall like a painting," Risebrough said.

They practiced multiple times for the expansion draft.

Unlike Vegas — which had months to negotiate with teams and prepare — the Wild conducted their expansion draft simultaneously with the Blue Jackets, each team allowed all of five minutes to make a selection. The extra predraft time allowed Vegas to make trades with teams with the promise not to draft their best exposed player. For the Wild, that meant Vegas wouldn't take defenseman Jonas Brodin, instead trading for former first-round pick Alex Tuch and drafting Erik Haula.

For the most part, Risebrough's expansion draft went seamlessly, the scouts having already made their cases for various players.

But there was one scout, Risebrough said, who was passionate about picking goalie Garth Snow, now general manager of the New York Islanders, rather than trading for goalie Manny Fernandez.

Just before Risebrough was set to make his expansion draft pick, the scout approached him with another plea to take Snow.

"I had heard his argument so many times that I finally turned to him and said, 'There will be no Snow in Minnesota,' " Risebrough said. "And then the whole room laughed because, oh there is going to be snow in Minnesota, it's just not going to be Garth Snow."

Relative success

After the draft, Risebrough picked his head coach: Jacques Lemaire, a hall of famer who won eight Stanley Cups as a player and another as a coach.

During the introductory news conference, Risebrough said, Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters asked Lemaire how he would handle the losses that would surely come after a lifetime of winning.

Risebrough was wondering that himself.

"And then Jacques smiled," Risebrough said, "and he said, 'Oh, we're going to win more than you think.' For me it was kind of like, well, if he believes that, we're off."

After 25 wins the first season and 26 the second, the Wild finished with 95 points in their third season and made an improbable run to the Western Conference final, the best performance in the franchise's 17-year history.

Through 10 years, they easily outpaced the three other expansion teams of the time, even if their resources weren't nearly what Vegas currently has.

The Wild had three first-round draft picks in their first three years; the Golden Knights made three first-round picks in their inaugural amateur draft last summer alone. The Wild made three second-round picks in their first three years; Vegas already has made two and has another six to use over the next three years.

"I think it's good for a market to have players that are good right away, and it's good for hockey," said Darby Hendrickson, whom the Wild picked in their expansion draft and now is an assistant coach with the team. "It's hard to lose players, but for Vegas, I think it's good. It can help get more fans on board early. They paid a big price. I don't know if anyone on our roster made over $1 million" that first season.